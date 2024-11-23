✕ Close UK braces for ‘disruptive snow’, ice and cold temperatures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has died in Hampshire after a tree fell on a car as Storm Bert brings power cuts, heavy snow and high winds to the UK.

Hampshire Police said it was called just before 8am this morning to the southbound carriageway between Kings Worthy and Winnall and found the driver of a black Mercedes E350 dead at the scene.

Two severe amber weather alerts were issued in parts of Scotland and England on Saturday morning with up to 40cm of snow expected to fall in higher areas during a two to four-hour burst in which it will fall “thick and fast” ahead of a “rapid thaw” expected to cause localised flooding, the Met Office said.

With some rural communities expected to be cut off and 4,000 households in England and Wales left without power, the Met Office has urged people to keep a phone charger, torch and batteries at hand, while rail and road travel authorities urged caution and closed several major routes on Saturday.

The worst of the weather however is still on its way, according to UK power network chiefs.

Ross Easton, of Energy Networks Association (ENA) – which represents the UK’s power network operators, said: “There are a few localised weather-related power cuts in parts of Britain this morning. However, for most parts of the country the severe weather hasn’t yet had a significant impact. Forecasters are describing this as a ‘multi-hazard event’ with the worst of the weather yet to arrive.”