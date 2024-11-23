Storm Bert live updates: Man dies after tree falls on car as ‘worst weather yet to arrive’
Scores of flood alerts issued across UK as major rail routes and roads closed amid ‘avalanche risk’ in mountains
A man has died in Hampshire after a tree fell on a car as Storm Bert brings power cuts, heavy snow and high winds to the UK.
Hampshire Police said it was called just before 8am this morning to the southbound carriageway between Kings Worthy and Winnall and found the driver of a black Mercedes E350 dead at the scene.
Two severe amber weather alerts were issued in parts of Scotland and England on Saturday morning with up to 40cm of snow expected to fall in higher areas during a two to four-hour burst in which it will fall “thick and fast” ahead of a “rapid thaw” expected to cause localised flooding, the Met Office said.
With some rural communities expected to be cut off and 4,000 households in England and Wales left without power, the Met Office has urged people to keep a phone charger, torch and batteries at hand, while rail and road travel authorities urged caution and closed several major routes on Saturday.
The worst of the weather however is still on its way, according to UK power network chiefs.
Ross Easton, of Energy Networks Association (ENA) – which represents the UK’s power network operators, said: “There are a few localised weather-related power cuts in parts of Britain this morning. However, for most parts of the country the severe weather hasn’t yet had a significant impact. Forecasters are describing this as a ‘multi-hazard event’ with the worst of the weather yet to arrive.”
Dozens more flood alerts issued
As of 3pm on Saturday, there were 26 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – in force in England, along with 83 lesser flood alerts in areas where flooding is possible.
There were six flood alerts covering swathes of southern and eastern Scotland, and one warning in Orkney, while Wales was subject to 41 alerts and five warnings.
What are the latest Met Office weather warnings?
As of 3pm on Saturday, there remained seven yellow weather alerts in place, stretching the length of the UK, but mostly in western areas.
The entire south coast and much of western Scotland were subject to warnings for strong winds, with a rain alert in force in Wales until 6am on Sunday. Further rain alerts were issued in northwestern England and central Scotland.
Edinburgh bus services halted due to safety concerns
One of Scotland’s biggest bus firms has paused its services due to the impact of Storm Bert.
Lothian Buses, which operates the majority of routes in Edinburgh, as well as services in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian, said buses had been halted due to safety concerns.
In a post on X, the firm said: “Due to adverse weather across the network, buses are unable to continue due to safety concerns.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience while our teams work to assess routes.”
Overhead power line warning issued
UK Power Networks, the operator for the east and south-east of England, has warned people to stay away from overhead power lines amid the powerful winds brought by Storm Bert.
Parts of Dartmoor could see up to 150mm of rain, Met Office says
The Met Office forecasts heavy rain developing overnight and into Sunday for south-west and southern England, stretching from Oxford to Truro – and has updated its maximum rainfall expectations.
The yellow warning is in place from 6am Saturday until 11.45pm on Sunday and up to 70mm of rain could fall during this time.
There is a chance that some places over Dartmoor could see 100-150mm of rainfall, the national weather service said.
Man dies after tree falls on car in Hampshire, police say
A man in his 60s has died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 near Winchester, Hampshire Police said.
The force was called at 7.47am to the southbound carriageway between Kings Worthy and Winnall and found the driver of a black Mercedes E350 dead at the scene.
It is unclear if the incident was related to Storm Bert but the cause is under investigation.
A silver Skoda Kodiaq was also damaged but no other injuries were reported.
Hampshire Police said the man’s family has been informed.
Lengthy lane closures have been put in place and the force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
Storm Bert has wreaked havoc on the domestic football calendar with Blackburn’s Championship clash against Portsmouth one of a number of games called off.
Bradford’s League Two game against Accrington and Fleetwood’s match with MK Dons have also become victims of the weather.
In the National League, the derby between Rochdale and Oldham and Halifax’s meeting with Sutton have also gone.
