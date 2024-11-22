UK weather live: Storm Bert to bring 70mph winds and batter Britain with heavy snow, Met Office warns
Parts of the country are bracing for power cuts as charities and energy companies warn homeowners to stay warm as temperatures drop to freezing
Snow, heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter large parts of the UK over the next few days, stranding some communities as temperatures plummet ahead of severe weather the Met Office has named Storm Bert.
Amber and yellow warnings have been issued for dangerous weather, bringing risks of road closures, and rail and flight delays, with charities and energy companies telling households to prepare.
Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said Scotland should expect to see snow showers over the next few days, “with this reaching lower levels at times and bringing the potential for some travel disruption.”
“Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week,” he said.
Commuters can expect more travel chaos with National Rail warning of four days of disruption as heavy snow is expected to continue falling over the weekend.
Wintry weather sees schools shut
Hundreds of schools are closed amid snowy conditions ahead of disruption forecast for the weekend as Storm Bert sweeps in.
A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice is in place across northern Scotland until midday on Thursday, with 2-5cm of snow expected fairly widely.
A new alert has now been issued warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, northern England and parts of western and eastern England and Wales between midday on Thursday and 10am on Friday.
Wintry weather sees schools shut as more disruption forecast with Storm Bert
The Met Office said the storm will bring 'heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow' over the weekend.
Met Office issues danger to life warning as more snow forecast over weekend
Heavy snow will continue to fall over the weekend as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in some parts of the country.
The deluge is expected on Saturday followed by a rapid thaw and rain in north-east and north-west England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire, and much of Scotland.
The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for the coming days, with residents urged to be prepared for power cuts as they are warned flooding from heavy rain could be pose a danger to life on Saturday night.
Met Office issues danger to life warning as more snow forecast over weekend
Warning that snow turning to heavy rain on Saturday night cause pose danger to life
Drivers have been urged to be careful on the roads
The RAC urged people to take care on the roads.
RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with the some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year.
“With freezing temperatures already causing disruption in the east and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and snow showers now affecting regions further south, we advise motorists to plan well as ice forms on untreated surfaces.”
UK weather: Storm Bert to bring snow, flooding and 70mph winds this weekend
Britain is facing more snow, heavy rain and strong winds this weekend as Storm Bert sweeps across the country, with the Met Office warning that travel disruption and flooding are likely.
Weather warnings are in place every day until Sunday – including seven on Saturday – as the country braces for more wintry weather after temperatures plummeted earlier in the week.
An amber alert for heavy snow and ice will be in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in an area north of Scotland’s central belt, where 10-20cm is likely on ground above 200 metres and potentially as much as 20-40cm on hills above 400 metres.
Storm Bert to bring snow, flooding and gusts up to 70mph winds this weekend
Power cuts and travel disruption likely and there's a good chance some rural communities could be cut off, forecaster warns
Met Office warn rainfall in excess of 100mm is possible
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.
“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place.
“We expect 50-75mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and south-west England.
“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”
Can and should you walk your dogs in the snow?
Temperatures are dropping across the UK with snow weather warnings in place for parts of the country.
Temperatures dropped to minus 7.8C in Tulloch Bridge, Scotland, in the early hours of Monday, which is the lowest temperature the UK has seen since last winter.
Cold temperatures, ice and further snow feature on the forecast for the coming days in what the Met Office deemed is the country’s “first taste of winter”. With this news, many will be thinking about how this chilly weather may affect our pets.
It’s important to prepare our dogs, as well as ourselves, for this forecast.
Can and should you walk your dogs in the snow?
Tips for how to look after your pets during the cold weather
Met Office’s five day weather forecast
This Evening and Tonight:
A cold evening and night to come for much of the UK. A widespread frost developing, along with icy stretches. Sleet and snow showers will continue to move southwards, leading to further snow accumulations in places, mainly in the north.
Friday:
Another frosty and in places icy start on Friday with sunshine and wintry showers continuing in exposed areas. Showers and winds gradually easing through the afternoon.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Turning wet and windy for all on Saturday, with some hill snow initially, and blustery showers on Sunday and Monday. Milder on Saturday and Sunday but cooler again into Monday.
Mapped: When and where Storm Bert will hit as Met Office issues weather warnings
The Met Office has warned Brits to prepare for a weekend of rain, wind and snow as Storm Bert sweeps the country.
Weather warnings are in place every day until Sunday – including seven on Saturday – as the country braces for more wintry weather after temperatures plummeted earlier in the week.
The majority of the UK will be facing at least one weather warning in the days to come, with Scotland and northern England expected to be the worst affected.
See when and where Storm Bert will hit the UK below:
Mapped: When and where Storm Bert will hit as Met Office issues weather warnings
The majority of the UK will be facing at least one weather warning in the days to come
In Pictures: Snow continues to blanket parts of the UK
In Pictures: Snow continues to blanket parts of the UK
Temperatures dropped below zero in some parts of the country on Wednesday morning.
