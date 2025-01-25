Storm Eowyn live: Snow and ice warning as 100mph winds cause travel chaos with more than a million without power
The first Storm Eowyn-related death has been recorded in Ireland after a tree fell on a man’s car
Snow and ice warnings have been issued as a frosty blast strikes parts of the UK, in the wake of Storm Eowyn’s record-breaking wind speeds.
Travel chaos is expected to continue into the weekend after at least 1,070 flights were axed and 150,000 passengers affected on Friday.
A yellow snow warning will cover most of northern Scotland until close of Friday, while a snow and ice warning in Northern Ireland is in place until Saturday morning.
Into Saturday, the warnings will continue for large parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. A Met Office ice warning will also be in place for much of England and Wales.
Earlier on Friday, a man in Ireland became the first confirmed storm-related death after a tree fell on his car at 5:30am at Feddyglass in Raphoe.
Wind speeds in Ireland topped 114mph in Co Galway on Friday, beating the country’s previous record of 113mph set in 1945.
The storm has also caused widespread damage to the electricity network, with one million people left without power across the UK and Ireland.
Yellow wind and rain warnings have been issued for Sunday going into Monday.
Forecast for the week ahead
Unsettled weather is likely to continue into next week with heavy rain and wind likely in some areas, the Met Office says.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The set-up for the early part of next week shows a likely continuation of periods of wet and windy weather although less severe than we have seen from Éowyn.
“For the second half of the week we start to see a trend toward more settled conditions which could see a return of some frost and fog.”
Drivers must take extra care over weekend - RAC spokesperson
Motorists should take extra care for their journeys when heavy rain and possible flooding strikes over the weekend, a spokesperson for RAC insurance has said.
“With Storm Éowyn set to leave heavy rain and wind in its wake, the forecast indicates ongoing disruption for drivers in the west of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Fallen trees and debris, alongside flooding continuing through the weekend, will make journeys longer than usual and in the worst-case scenario, obstruct or block routes altogether.
“Motorists should still take great care and allow more time for their journeys or delay them until the worst weather has passed. The increased likelihood of standing water also means there’s a risk of aquaplaning, where a thin layer of water causes the vehicle’s tyres to lose contact with the road when driving at faster speeds.”
‘Significant’ flooding impacts possible over weekend - Environment Agency
The Environment Agency has warned of “significant” flooding impacts over the weekend in central and southwest areas of England.
Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency said: “Following the disruptive wind and rain brought by Storm Éowyn, significant surface water flooding impacts are possible in central and South West parts of England on Sunday and overnight into Monday due to further heavy rain, with minor impacts possible more widely.
“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and will support local authorities in their response. We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.
“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at by searching ‘check my flood risk’, and follow @EnvAgency on X for the latest flood updates.”
Storm Eowyn transport chaos extends into the weekend with more flights cancelled and railways closed
Hundreds of thousands of UK travellers will wake up on Saturday morning where they did not intend to be after Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc on the transport network.
Even though the extreme weather has abated, many journeys on Saturday are likely to be disrupted due to flight disarray, storm damage and planned rail engineering work.
No ScotRail trains will run until the afternoon, and Northern has cancelled all services on several routes in the north of England.
Travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
ICYMI: More than one million without power across UK
More than one million people have been left without power as Storm Eowyn continues to batter the British Isles.
In the Republic of Ireland around 725,000 customers have been affected, while 283,000 are without power in Northern Ireland.
Around 100,000 households in Scotland are without power, officials confirmed after a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room on Friday afternoon.
The National Grid said early on Friday afternoon that 4,150 properties were without power in the west Midlands, south west England and south Wales regions due to the storm.
A Sky News presenter was lashed by wind and rain as a power cut hit during his broadcast on Storm Eowyn.
Ireland correspondent Stephen Murphy reported on location on Friday (24 January) as 114mph winds hit.
The broadcaster told viewers: “A few moments ago all the power went out, which is why you can’t see anything behind me.”
Sky News presenter lashed by Storm Eowyn as power goes out during broadcast
Temperatures to drop below freezing on Saturday morning
Temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Saturday morning, according to a Met Office weather chart.
Ranging largely from one to five degrees celsius, temperatures will drop as low as -1C in and 0C in central Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Don’t travel tonight unless necessary - Northern Irish police
Residents in Northern Ireland have been urged not to travel unless necessary, as a snow and ice warning covers the area on Friday evening.
“We are still not out of the potential risks in respect of this storm,” assistant chief constable Davy Beck said on Friday evening.
“I ask the public to consider this and question yourself around is your journey absolutely necessary until such times as the storm has totally passed.”
He added: “Police have received in the region of 2,000 calls for service so far today, which is about 50% above what we would normally expect to receive on a normal Friday,” he said.
“Many roads right across Northern Ireland do continue to be impassable, with fallen trees debris and power lines down.”
Amber warning for wind lifted
An amber weather warning for wind has been lifted.
The warning area covered northern England and southern Scotland.
The area will remain under a yellow warning for wind until 11:59pm on Friday.
