Storm Gerrit – live: Weather warnings in place as trains cancelled and major incident declared in Scotland
Flurry of weather alerts issued for Wednesday, with warnings of travel disruption and power cuts
File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings
Rail passengers have been warned not to attempt journeys north of Preston after hundreds of trains were cancelled due to Storm Gerrit.
Most services in Scotland have been axed after high winds and heavy rain caused travel chaos across the network, leaving thousands of people stranded after the Christmas holidays.
ScotRail said it had suspended all services north of Dundee and north of Perth and ferry services have also been affected.
It comes after the Met Office issued nine weather alerts across the UK, warning of widespread disruption which came to pass on Wednesday as powerful winds and flooding wrought havoc on public transport.
Flooding on the West Coast main line brought trains to a standstill, hitting routes between Edinburgh and Manchester airport, and Glasgow and Birmingham. Elsewhere, East Midlands Railway trains have been cancelled for the rest of the day, while a signalling fault shut down travel between Luton and London.
At Dover, long queues have built up for the EU frontier operated by French border police, with port authorities warning of two-hour delays. In Scotland, many Caledonian MacBrayne ferries are disrupted, with widespread delays and cancellations.
The Met Office has warned of wind gusts of up to 75mph in some parts of the UK, with other areas expected to receive 15cm of snow and 90mm of rain.
ICYMI: Danger-to-life weather warning as walkers seen photographing waves behind huge advice sign
A group of people were seen taking photographs of huge waves whipped up by high winds – after lifeboat rescuers warned walkers not to risk their lives by going near the sea in stormy weather.
Several beach-goers in Brighton, East Sussex, were pictured dicing with danger behind large red signs warning people to keep away and not get any closer to the shore than the signs.
Full report:
Major road reopens after drivers stranded in snowstorm for several hours
A road closed because of snow, leaving drivers trapped for hours, has now fully reopened, Police Scotland have said.
Storm Gerrit caused parts of the A9 to be closed in Drumtocher in the Scottish Highlands, before snowploughs were eventually able to clear a path.
When snowfall was at its worst, and parts of the A9 were shut, police had asked drivers and passengers to remain in their vehicles and stay alert for updates on social media and local radio channels.
Report:
ScotRail has also cancelled all services operating north of Dundee and Perth.
Storm Gerrit disruption brings misery for post-Christmas travellers
Disruption caused by Storm Gerrit has brought misery for travellers on their way home from the Christmas holidays across the country.
Wind gusts of 80mph and heavy rain caused delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
Train operator LNER, which runs services between London and Scotland on the East Coast Main Line, advised customers not to travel due to the weather.
Read the details here:
Train services on the East Coast and West Coast Main Lines have been cancelled or amended.
ICYMI: Most rail routes in Scotland suspended as heavy rain and wind batters the UK
Festive travel plans were plunged into chaos for tens of thousands on Wednesday, as Storm Gerrit brought flooding and huge disruption to rail services and left drivers trapped for hours in their cars on snow-covered roads.
A rescue operation was launched to help motorists stranded in freezing conditions on the A9 near Inverness.
Full report:
Heathrow cancels 18 flights
Heathrow Airport cancelled 18 flights due to air traffic control restrictions, understood to be return routes from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Jersey and Manchester, and to Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid and Paris.
Storm Gerrit also brought plenty of rain gauge at the Great Langdale Valley in the Lake District recording 80mm - nearly half the usual 178mm monthly rainfall for December, the Met Office said.
The fastest recorded wind gusts so far are 86mph at Inverbervie on the north-east coast of Scotland, 84mph at Fair Isle and 83mph at Capel Curig, north Wales, the forecaster said.
Train service in Scotland hit as passengers advised not to travel
ScotRail suspended multiple train services until further notice, impacting trains travelling while other lines saw their timetables shelved until “a full inspection can be carried out” on the railway network.
Train operator LNER, which runs services between London and Scotland on the East Coast Main Line, also advised customers not to travel due to the weather.
Customers stranded by the disruption were told to book hotels which they can claim back.
Avanti West Coast, which operates services on the West Coast Main Line, said its route to Scotland is impassable with all services to and from London terminating at Preston.
Those with pre-booked tickets for travel between Preston and either Edinburgh or Glasgow can board trains on Thursday or Friday, the operator said.
Roads reopen in Scotland as drivers advised to exercise caution
Scotland police confirmed the A9 has fully reopened in both directions and is “passable with care” after snow blocked the road between Drumochter and Dalwhinnie.
Inspector Michelle Burns, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.
The A90 northbound has also reopened after earlier closures, but southbound lanes at Lochlands, Forfar remain off-limits with local diversions in place.
Thousands of homes left without power as Storm Gerrit lashes UK
Storm Gerrit has wreaked havoc on the travel network and left thousands of homes without power.
Parts of Scotland experienced significant heavy snow with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) saying workers had been dealing with wind speeds of 80mph in some coastal areas as they worked to reconnect customers.
High winds, along with heavy rain and snow, damaged electricity networks across Scotland as fallen trees, branches and other debris brought down power lines.
A yellow warning for wind and snow remains in place until 6am on Thursday in the Shetlands.
SSEN said power had been restored to 25,000 properties with a further 16,000 homes entering Thursday without power.
An SSEN spokesperson said: “The widespread extent of the damage, the ongoing adverse weather conditions, and the challenges accessing faults due to fallen trees, flooding and road closures, together mean that full network restoration will take time.”
“Some customers in rural areas may be off supply for up to 48 hours.
People affected by Storm Gerrit urged to contact insurers for help and advice
People and businesses affected by damage caused by Storm Gerrit should contact their insurer as soon as possible for help and advice, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said.
Wind warnings have been put in place across swathes of the UK and those making their way home after the Christmas break have been warned to watch out for potentially hazardous conditions as well as delays.
Full report:
People affected by Storm Gerrit urged to contact insurers for help and advice
The priority for insurers will be to help affected homeowners, businesses and drivers recover as soon as possible, an ABI spokesman said.
Plane struggles to land at Heathrow airport as Storm Gerrit batters UK
Watch the moment a Boeing 777 struggles to land due to heavy winds from Storm Gerrit at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, 27 December, Rhys Jones reports.
Footage shows the plane coming in for a landing when winds suddenly cause the aircraft to tilt and its wing angle towards the ground.
The pilot manages to control the plane in what are very foggy and windy conditions.
Winds of up to 80mph have been recorded by the Met Office today as travel across the UK has been disrupted due to hazardous conditions.
Watch the clip here:
Plane struggles to land in high winds at Heathrow airport as Storm Gerrit batters UK
