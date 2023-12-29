✕ Close File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

A suspected tornado has damaged roofs and smashed windows as a rare supercell thunderstorm passed over Greater Manchester overnight during Storm Gerrit.

A major incident has been declared in Tameside, with 100 properties reportedly damaged by the powerful storm and debris littered across the area. The Met Office says it was likely a tornado.

Travel chaos continued for a second day on Thursday, with some ferries, trains and planes already cancelled as the transport networks seek to recover from the flooding and damage which brought trains across much of Scotland and parts of England to a standstill on Wednesday.

Three men were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged in the River Esk on the North York Moors National Park amid “hazardous” driving conditions

Prime minister Rishi Sunak was urged to call a Cobra meeting to coordinate a government response to the incident in Tameside.

The Liberal Democrats said an emergency meeting was needed to help the hundreds of people whose lives had been thrown into “chaos” by the “devastating” weather system.