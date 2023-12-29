Storm Gerrit – live: ‘T5 tornado’ rips through Manchester as Sunak urged to call emergency Cobra meeting
Supercell thunderstorm ‘damages 100 properties’ in Tameside, reports say
File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings
A suspected tornado has damaged roofs and smashed windows as a rare supercell thunderstorm passed over Greater Manchester overnight during Storm Gerrit.
A major incident has been declared in Tameside, with 100 properties reportedly damaged by the powerful storm and debris littered across the area. The Met Office says it was likely a tornado.
Travel chaos continued for a second day on Thursday, with some ferries, trains and planes already cancelled as the transport networks seek to recover from the flooding and damage which brought trains across much of Scotland and parts of England to a standstill on Wednesday.
Three men were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged in the River Esk on the North York Moors National Park amid “hazardous” driving conditions
Prime minister Rishi Sunak was urged to call a Cobra meeting to coordinate a government response to the incident in Tameside.
The Liberal Democrats said an emergency meeting was needed to help the hundreds of people whose lives had been thrown into “chaos” by the “devastating” weather system.
‘Supercell thunderstorms’ explained as mini tornado damages 100 Manchester homes
A major incident has been declared and around 100 properties damaged after a suspected tornado struck Greater Manchester, with a second “supercell thunderstorm“ hitting Lancashire hours later.
The Met Office confirmed that a rare supercell thunderstorm – storms defined by the deep and persistently rotating current of rising air at their centre – hit the borough of Tameside on Wednesday night, causing chaos as it pulled roofs and chimneys from houses and broke windows.
A second supercell thunderstorm also struck Lancashire’s Morecambe Bay on Thursday morning, with the Met Office warning of hail, frequent lightning and strong and gusty winds as it moved inland.
My colleague Andy Gregory has more:
Two supercell thunderstorms hit UK in space of a day, pulling roofs from homes and uprooting trees
Watch: Street in Scottish town submerged by flooding
Thousands of homes remain without power in wake of Storm Gerrit
Thousands of homes remain without power as the post-storm cleanup begins in the wake of Storm Gerrit.
Around 1,500 homes in Scotland experienced their second night without power in Scotland while a lightning strike hit supplies in Wales yesterday.
Operations director Andy Smith said: “This has been a difficult couple of days for the communities affected and I’m grateful to them for their patience and support as our teams work extremely hard to restore power.”
National Grid UK said 36,000 properties were without power in Ceredigion yesterday after lightning struck.
Read the details here:
The Met Office confirmed the worst of the conditions passed.
Power restored to more than 46,000 properties after Storm Gerrit
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) says it has restored power to 46,000 customers after disruption caused by Storm Gerrit.
By 8.45pm yesterday, around 1,500 properties were expected to still be without power until Friday, as predicted by SSEN.
There were 242 properties without electricity in Argyll and the West Highlands, 292 in the Highlands, 812 in the north east, four in Shetland, and 338 in Tayside and Central.
SSEN said the extent of the storm damage, mostly due to flooding and access issues, means some customers will remain off supply until today.
Report:
Power is expected to be restored to the remaining 1,500 properties on Friday.
In video: Resident details ‘absolute disaster’ after ‘tornado’ tears roof off
A Slaybridge woman said her neighbours’ houses were “an absolute disaster” after a “localised tornado” damaged about 100 properties in Tameside, Greater Manchester.
Report:
Resident details ‘absolute disaster’ after ‘tornado’ tears roof off neighbour’s house
A Stalybridge woman said her neighbours’ houses were “an absolute disaster” after a “localised tornado” damaged about 100 properties in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Hayley McCafee, 40, of Carrbrook, explained that she was at the pub when the storm rolled through, returning to find damage on her street. “Some of our neighbours’ houses are an absolute disaster – roofs missing, gable ends gone, cars squished with all the stone that’s come off the houses,” she said. A major incident has been declared in Tameside, with 100 properties reportedly damaged by the powerful storm and debris littered across the area.
Watch: Helicopter pilots buffeted about cockpit through heavy winds
A pilot captured what it’s like to fly through Storm Gerrit’s heavy winds in footage from the cockpit of a helicopter.
The National Police Air Service shared the footage on Thursday, 28 December.
A clip from the NPAS shows a helicopter flying through heavy winds during Storm Gerrit, with the aircraft shaking like a “washing machine,”
Tweeting from the NPAS account, they add “Thankfully, we have recently taken delivery of some extra sick bags.”
The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK, with winds of up to 80mph being recorded on Wednesday.
Full report:
A pilot captured what it’s like to fly through Storm Gerrit’s heavy winds in footage from the cockpit of a helicopter. The National Police Air Service shared the footage on Thursday, 28 December. A clip from the NPAS shows a helicopter flying through heavy winds during Storm Gerrit, with the aircraft shaking like a “washing machine,” Tweeting from the NPAS account, they add “Thankfully, we have recently taken delivery of some extra sick bags.” The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK, with winds of up to 80mph being recorded on Wednesday.
Tornado destroys homes in ‘supercell thunderstorm’
A rare supercell thunderstorm which tore through Greater Manchester is believed to have spawned a tornado which damaged dozens of homes as Storm Gerrit disrupted flights, trains and ferries and left thousands without power.
A major incident was declared overnight in Tameside after the tornado tore roofs and chimneys from homes, shattered windows and left debris and uprooted trees littered across streets – prompting calls for prime minister Rishi Sunak to call an emergency Cobra meeting “to ensure a swift, robust recovery plan”.
Evacuated residents from the village of Carrbrook and Stalybridge said they had suffered an “absolute disaster” unlike anything they had ever experienced, and described the terrifying noise of the powerful winds as like “a plane was coming down [on] the house”, as flying brickwork and other debris damaged buildings and “squished” cars outside.
My colleagues Andy Gregory and Simon Calder report:
Major incident declared and residents evacuated as Storm Gerrit wrought havoc for a second day
Off-road drivers were swept away by river
A man who tried to save three men trapped in a submerged 4x4 vehicle said they were “swept away” as they attempted to cross a river.
Emergency services including police, ambulance and a helicopter attended a location on the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday yesterday.
A 4x4 was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm and three men found inside had died, North Yorkshire Police said.
Report:
Off-road drivers were swept away by river, says man who tried to save them
Emergency services including police, ambulance and a helicopter attended a location on the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.
Tornado destroys homes in ‘supercell thunderstorm’ as flights grounded and thousands without power
A rare supercell thunderstorm which tore through Greater Manchester is believed to have spawned a tornado which damaged around 100 homes, as Storm Gerrit grounded flights, saw trains and ferries cancelled, and left thousands without power.
A major incident was declared overnight in Tameside after the tornado tore roofs and chimneys from homes, shattered windows and left debris and uprooted trees littered across streets – prompting calls for prime minister Rishi Sunak to call an emergency Cobra meeting “to ensure a swift, robust recovery plan”.
Full report:
Major incident declared and residents evacuated as Storm Gerrit wrought havoc for a second day
1,500 to be without power until Friday due to Storm Gerrit, warns supplier
Around 1,500 properties will be without electricity until Friday because of Storm Gerrit, as workers continue to restore power to those affected.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that by 4.45pm on Thursday it had restored power to more than 40,000 customers, with just over 2,900 still cut off.
Full report:
1,500 to be without power until Friday due to Storm Gerrit, warns supplier
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks says it has restored power to more than 40,000 customers.
