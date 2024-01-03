✕ Close Storm Henk: Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across England and Wales

A woman has been crushed by a tree in south London as winds of up to 100mph brought chaos to the capital and left commuters stranded.

The woman, who has not been identified, was hit by the tree in Orpington at around 3.15pm and was rushed to hospital as fire fighters attended the scene.

“The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Her family has been informed,” the Met Police said in a statement.

It comes as commuters faced disruption and delays due to a power cut on lines between London Paddington and Maidenhead.

Train companies also urged customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary amid strong winds due to “multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network”.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 holidaymakers in Northamptonshire were evacuated from a caravan camp due to fears of flooding in the region.

Families left their caravans in Billing Aquadrome, Northamptonshire, after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the region. Water has not yet reached the homes but officials said they expected the area to be flooded imminently.