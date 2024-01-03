Storm Henk - live: Woman crushed by tree and holiday park evacuated as 100mph wind leaves commuters stranded
The woman was crushed in south London as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in parts of UK
Storm Henk: Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across England and Wales
A woman has been crushed by a tree in south London as winds of up to 100mph brought chaos to the capital and left commuters stranded.
The woman, who has not been identified, was hit by the tree in Orpington at around 3.15pm and was rushed to hospital as fire fighters attended the scene.
“The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Her family has been informed,” the Met Police said in a statement.
It comes as commuters faced disruption and delays due to a power cut on lines between London Paddington and Maidenhead.
Train companies also urged customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary amid strong winds due to “multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network”.
Meanwhile, more than 1,000 holidaymakers in Northamptonshire were evacuated from a caravan camp due to fears of flooding in the region.
Families left their caravans in Billing Aquadrome, Northamptonshire, after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the region. Water has not yet reached the homes but officials said they expected the area to be flooded imminently.
2023 was second warmest year on record for UK, says Met Office
Last year was provisionally the second warmest on record for the UK since records began in 1884, the Met Office has said.
Only 2022, which saw temperatures exceed 40C for the first time in recorded history, was hotter.
Wales and Northern Ireland had their warmest years, with the Met Office saying climate crisis has made these benchmarks “significantly more likely”.
There was also more rainfall than usual for much of the country with multiple storms bringing flooding in eastern Scotland and parts of England.
The Met Office figures come as December temperatures globally are once again expected to smash records with 2023 expected to be the hottest in human history in terms of average temperatures.
Read more:
Storm Henk: Videos capture destructive winds and damage across UK
From damaged cars to downed trees, photos and videos on social media show the damage caused by Storm Henk across the UK.
Josh Hargreaves, a Greenwich resident, posted a video of winds knocking down what appeared to be a tent attached to some poles in an under-construction building.
Another video, posted by Nicola Chester, a North Wessex resident, showed heavy winds raging.
“The winds currently are the worst I’ve seen,” wrote Pauline, a mother of four, whose car was hit by a falling tree on Suffolk-Essex border.
Several people were also stuck in buses, trains and airports for hours as the storm disrupted transport while many residents encountered blocked roads.
“My road’s been Henk’d,” wrote Zyed, a Salford University student.
Christmas at Kew cancelled
Kew Gardens is closed and the popular Christmas at Kew event has been cancelled for this evening due to “severe weather”.
“Kew Gardens will close at 2pm today and Christmas at Kew has been cancelled this evening, 2 January, due to severe weather.
“Last entry to the Gardens will be at 1.30pm. Christmas at Kew ticket holders will be contacted with information. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused,” it wrote on X.
'Number of fallen trees' blocking rail line in Hastings
Southern Railway says its Hastings line blocked due to “a number of trees falling” on the line near Wadhurst.
Stagecoach buses, which customers had previously been able to use as a replacement, have also had to suspend services due to the road conditions, the operator sad.
In a post to X, Southern said: “If you need to take a taxi to complete your journey, keep the receipt and send it to us.”
Top gusts recorded so far, according to Met Office
A top gust of 94mph was recorded in the Isle of Wight, according to the Met Office. A different speed of 81mph was detected at Exeter airport.
In Dorset, a speed of 71mph was recorded. Meanwhile, a gust of 69mph was tracked in Cornwall and a different site in the Isle of Wight.
No more weather warnings in place
Several yellow and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office for yesterday have expired overnight, as the day starts relatively settled.
Storm Henk, which brought a spell of powerful winds to parts of the UK and led to “extreme disruption”, will be bringing wet and windy weather to the southern half of the UK today as it moves eastwards.
However, the Met Office says clear spells and showers will be moving in behind.
More than 100,000 households reconnected after power cut
The Energy Networks Association says around 102,600 customers have been reconnected after power cuts today, but nearly 40,000 are still without power due to storm damage.
Ross Easton, a spokesperson for the group, which collates data from all energy providers, said “intensive winds” which were “higher than originally forecast” mean repairs have been needed to electricity infrastructure.
Sunshine and strong winds forecast for Wednesday
The Met Office has forecast sunshine, blustery showers and strong winds across parts of the UK tomorrow, as Storm Henk is set to subside.
“Wednesday will see sunshine and blustery showers in the west with more persistent rain for northeast Scotland. Strong winds for southern England and northeastern Scottish coasts,” the forecaster said on X.
“Mild for the time of year but might see some morning frost in the northeast,” it added.
Ferry services between Dover and France are operating with delays due to strong winds brought on by Storm Henk.
“All services are currently operating with delays due to strong winds in the Channel. Please check-in as normal, we will transfer all passengers onto the first available sailing on arrival. Apologies for any inconvenience caused,” the operator said on X.
Car drives through floodwater as Storm Henk brings heavy rain to UK
A car drives through a flooded road in Eardisland, Herefordshire, as Storm Henk batters much of southern England and Wales with heavy rain and strong winds.
Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph on Tuesday 2 January, while inland areas could see 50-60mph winds as the storm, named by the Met Office, sweeps across the country.
Forecasters said there is a good chance that power cuts could occur, with probable damage to buildings, travel disruption and a chance of injury or loss of life from flying debris.
