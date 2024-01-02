✕ Close Storm Gerrit battering UK as drivers faced flooded roads and heavy winds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Storm Henk is set to hammer the UK, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for galeforce winds of up to 80mph.

The forecaster named the storm on Tuesday and issued a weather warning for wind for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales from 10am until 8pm.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west, with gusts of 50 to 60mph expected inland.

It comes after Storm Gerrit ripped through the UK last week, wreaking travel chaos across the country as well as a rare supercell thunderstorm that is believed to have spawned a tornado.