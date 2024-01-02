Jump to content

Liveupdated1704189648

Storm Henk set to hammer UK as Met Office issues amber warning for galeforce winds – latest

Storm Henk is forecast to bring gusts of up to 80mph to parts of the country

Tara Cobham
Tuesday 02 January 2024 10:00
Storm Gerrit battering UK as drivers faced flooded roads and heavy winds

Storm Henk is set to hammer the UK, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for galeforce winds of up to 80mph.

The forecaster named the storm on Tuesday and issued a weather warning for wind for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales from 10am until 8pm.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west, with gusts of 50 to 60mph expected inland.

It comes after Storm Gerrit ripped through the UK last week, wreaking travel chaos across the country as well as a rare supercell thunderstorm that is believed to have spawned a tornado.

Amber weather warnings for strong winds now in place for parts of UK

Amber weather warnings for strong winds are now in place across southern parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office issued the warnings for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales from 10am until 8pm on Tuesday.

Tara Cobham2 January 2024 10:00
Met Office shows ‘very strong winds and heavy rain’ in forecast map

Storm Henk is set to bring “very strong winds and heavy rain” to parts of the south of the UK throughout the day.

The Met Office issued its forecast alongside a map showing the storm ripping through the country on Tuesday.

Tara Cobham2 January 2024 09:49
Storm Henk named by Met Office

Storm Henk, which is forecast to bring gusts of up to 80mph to parts of the UK, has been named by the Met Office.

The forecaster has issued an amber weather warning for wind for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales from 10am until 8pm on Tuesday.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west, with gusts of 50 to 60mph expected inland.

Tara Cobham2 January 2024 09:44

