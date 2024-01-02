Storm Henk set to hammer UK as Met Office issues amber warning for galeforce winds – latest
Storm Henk is set to hammer the UK, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for galeforce winds of up to 80mph.
The forecaster named the storm on Tuesday and issued a weather warning for wind for parts of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales from 10am until 8pm.
Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west, with gusts of 50 to 60mph expected inland.
It comes after Storm Gerrit ripped through the UK last week, wreaking travel chaos across the country as well as a rare supercell thunderstorm that is believed to have spawned a tornado.
Storm Henk is set to bring “very strong winds and heavy rain” to parts of the south of the UK throughout the day.
The Met Office issued its forecast alongside a map showing the storm ripping through the country on Tuesday.
