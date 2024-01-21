Storm Isha - live: Met Office warning of 80mph winds as severe weather to bring travel chaos
The Met Office have named Storm Isha, which is expected to sweep across the UK this weekend bringing 80mph winds and a danger to life
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
The Met Office has warned of 80mph winds this weekend as Storm Isha batters the UK amid fresh weather warnings expected to bring travel chaos.
A large yellow weather warning was issued on Saturday morning for Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and much of Scotland. It will come into place on Tuesday at 4pm and is expected to remain until Wednesday at midday.
Several other warnings including rare amber “danger to life” alerts have also been issued by the forecaster.
Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations.
“As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.
Two large amber warning comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday for souther Scotland, northern England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southerwestern England followed shortly by another amber warning for northern Scotland at 9pm.
Scottish train services to finish early on Sunday
Railway lines across Scotland will close early on Sunday after a weather warning was issued by the Met Office.
Network Rail announced that several lines will be out of use from 7pm on Sunday as Storm Isha brings severe conditions.
The Met Office has two yellow warnings in place for rain - with one in force in the south of Scotland and another which spans from Glasgow to just south of Fort William.
On Sunday, the rain warning will extend across the whole of Scotland. An amber wind warning will come into place at 9pm on Sunday and will remain in force until 9am on Monday.
Rail services will come to an early stop on all routes outside the central belt, along with Fife, the Scottish Borders, Maryhill, East Kilbride and Kilmarnock lines.
Other services in the central belt will run on a reduced timetable and passengers can expect longer journey times, as trains will be limited to 40mph.
The railway operator advised commuters to check their journey with National Rail Enquiries.
Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “Our priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues and that is why we have taken the decision to close some parts of our network early on Sunday night as the worst of Storm Isha hits the country.
“Our engineers will also need to thoroughly inspect the network for any damage before we reopen the lines and restart train services on Monday morning.
“Weather specialists, based in our control room, will monitor conditions closely throughout the weekend and our teams on the ground will be ready to deal with any issues caused by the storm as quickly as possible.”
Storm Isha to bring high winds and heavy rain, England’s environment agency warns
Storm Isha will bring high winds and heavy rain to parts of the country, England’s environment agency warned.
“Storm Isha is bringing high winds and heavy rain to parts of the country this weekend. Please stay safe and ensure you know how to prepare for flooding,” it said on X.
Storm Isha to batter whole of UK, forecasters say
Storm Isha is set to batter “everybody” across the UK with wind and rain during a “rare” weather cycle, forecasters say.
“The main thing about this storm is it is very widespread across the whole of the UK.
“Quite often we see storms affecting the north west or the southern half of the UK, whereas this one, later today and into Monday, the whole of the UK is covered by a warning, which is relatively rare.
“In that nature it’s a very widespread storm and it’s going to be affecting everybody. Heavy rain will affect everybody, those strong winds will affect everybody.
“That’s the main difference to previous storms we have seen.”
Storm Isha to bring ‘damaging’ winds across Ireland
Warnings of “severe” and “disruptive” winds have been issued for Sunday as Storm Isha is to track north-west across the island of Ireland.
People in Northern Ireland have been warned recent strike action may hamper recovery efforts and advised drivers to consider their journeys.
Strong and gusty winds are forecast for Sunday from 11am until 4am on Monday, creating a risk of large waves along coastal paths, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions.
Watch: Satellite footage shows Storm Isha
Melting snow could cause flooding, Scotland’s flood agency warns
Melting snow and heavy rain could cause flooding across Scotland this weekend, Scotland’s flood agency warned.
“Melting snow and widespread rainfall across much of Scotland are expected to result in flooding this weekend. Travel disruption is likely ahead of high wind impacts later this weekend,” Sepa wrote on X.
