The Met Office has warned of 80mph winds this weekend as Storm Isha batters the UK amid fresh weather warnings expected to bring travel chaos.

A large yellow weather warning was issued on Saturday morning for Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and much of Scotland. It will come into place on Tuesday at 4pm and is expected to remain until Wednesday at midday.

Several other warnings including rare amber “danger to life” alerts have also been issued by the forecaster.

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations.

“As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two large amber warning comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday for souther Scotland, northern England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southerwestern England followed shortly by another amber warning for northern Scotland at 9pm.