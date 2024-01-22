Jump to content

Liveupdated1705899218

Storm Isha live: 90mph winds batter the UK as thousands are left without power

Rare red warning issued by Met Office as Storm Isha brings ‘danger to life’

Simon Calder,Holly Evans,Stuti Mishra
Monday 22 January 2024 04:53
Comments
Close

Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

Storm Isha has brought the UK to a standstill as flights and trains were cancelled and “danger to life” warnings were in place with a risk of possible tornadoes.

Scotland’s railway operator cancelled all of its rush-hour trains and services may not begin running until later on Monday. Network Rail also stopped all freight and passengers services until the morning. Avanti West Coast warned rail passengers not to travel unless it was necessary.

Dublin Airport said that 114 flights had been cancelled. British Airways said almost 40 of its flights were cancelled across the UK.

Multiple Met Office weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a rare red warning for parts of northern Scotland, have been issued, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) said a tornado is “possible” in England and Wales.

The forecaster has warned people to watch out for damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding.

Heavy downpours battered some places, with 26 flood warnings in place in England and 27 in Scotland.

1705897847

'Danger to life' warning for winds in place until 5am

The Met Office issued a rare "danger to life" red warning for Scotland for this morning which will remain in place until 5am.

A short spell of "extremely strong winds" was expected during the early hours today across northeast Scotland, which could result in flying debris, and damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Here are the areas covered under the warning:

Map showing areas under red weather warning on Monday

(Met Office)
Stuti Mishra22 January 2024 04:30
1705896000

Power outages and flights axed as Storm Isha sweeps across island of Ireland

Thousands of homes were left without power and airport activity was disrupted on Sunday as Storm Isha swept “destructive” winds across the island of Ireland.

People were urged to heed wind warnings and told not to make unnecessary journeys as the most severe wind warnings kicked in on Sunday evening.

The Met Office said a tornado could hit western parts of the UK after the research organisation Torro said Ireland, Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and northern England were “tornado watch” zones.

Read the full article here

Power outages and flights axed as Storm Isha sweeps across island of Ireland

‘Extremely strong’ winds and ‘destructive gusts’ swept through most of the country on Sunday due to the ‘particularly nasty’ storm.

Holly Evans22 January 2024 04:00
1705894247

Storm Isha: Roads blocked and 170,000 homes left without power in Ireland

Heavy winds from Storm Isha have left thousands of Irish homes without power and roads blocked.

An estimated 170,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without electricity yesterday as fallen trees and debris damaged power lines and caused transport chaos.

The storm battered Ireland with winds gusting to almost 150kmh overnight.

ESB Networks, the electricity provider, said it was working to restore supply but the "majority" of homes were expected to remain without power overnight.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received “numerous reports of fallen trees across the road networks last evening with many roads becoming impassable".

“Please only travel if your journey is necessary, exercise caution and be prepared for obstructions,” the police said.

A tree branch fallen on a car on Lisburn Road in Belfast during Storm Ish, which saw up to 90mph winds across the UK

(PA)
Stuti Mishra22 January 2024 03:30
1705892400

All ScotRail services to stop early as Storm Isha rages through Scotland

Scotland’s railway operator has said that all of its services will cease early on Sunday due to the effects of Storm Isha.

ScotRail has said there will also be no Monday morning rush-hour services, with an amber weather warning for wind set to come into force on Sunday at 6pm.

Network Rail says it has “taken the decision to close the network to all freight and passenger trains from 22:00 tonight until Monday morning”, and services will begin being withdrawn at 7pm.

Read the full article here

All ScotRail services to stop early as Storm Isha rages through Scotland

The amber weather warning issued by the Met Office has been pushed forward from 9pm to 6pm.

Holly Evans22 January 2024 03:00
1705888800

Moment Turkish airline flight has terrifying landing as Storm Isha halts travel

Turkish airline flight has terrifying landing as Storm Isha halts travel

Watch the turbulent landing of a Turkish Airlines flight at Heathrow airport amidst flight cancellations and "danger to life" warnings during Storm Isha on Saturday, January 21. Big Jet TV captured the moment the plane veered to the left just meters before landing. The entire UK received two rare amber alerts, with Northern Ireland and Scotland facing a tornado warning. Scotland Rail canceled all trains from 7 pm tonight, potentially extending into Monday morning. Heathrow experienced numerous flight cancellations due to air traffic control implementing "flow restrictions," spacing incoming aircraft further apart.

Holly Evans22 January 2024 02:00
1705885200

Storm Isha map: Where and what time will ‘unusual’ danger-to-life wind warnings hit the UK?

The whole of the UK is subject to weather warnings as Storm Isha brings powerful winds, rain and a risk of tornadoes as it powers into Britain from across the Atlantic.

Damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding in places should also be expected, forecasters warn – with weather alerts set to remain in force in some parts of the UK until midday on Wednesday.

The Met Office has told parts of Scotland to brace for gusts of up to 90mph, with wind speeds widely expected to hit at least 50 to 60mph across the entire UK from midday on Sunday.

Read the full article here

Mapped: Where and when will Storm Isha hit the UK?

Flurry of weather warnings issued due to powerful winds, with risk of tornadoes and supercell thunderstorms

Holly Evans22 January 2024 01:00
1705881600

Travel chaos with trains cancelled across UK as Storm Isha brings ‘danger-to-life’ warnings

Storm Isha has hit the UK, with rare ”danger-to-life” weather warnings covering the majority of the country ahead of 90mph gusts.

Multiple weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts, were put in place by the Met Office for Sunday evening to Monday morning with the forecaster warning of life-threatening gusts and travel disruption for the start of the working week.

It comes as rail, sea and air travellers were hit with disruption as closures, cancellations and delays affected a number of services, with Network Rail imposing a 50mph speed restriction across most routes.

Read the full article here

Travel chaos with trains cancelled across UK as Storm Isha hits the UK

Network Rail is cancelling all freight and passenger services between 10pm on Sunday and Monday morning due to strong winds from Storm Isha

Holly Evans22 January 2024 00:00
1705878052

Flight travelling to Glasgow declares an emergency due to Storm Isha

A flight travelling from Sharm El Sheikh to Glasgow Airport has declared an emergency due to Storm Isha.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said the TUI flight was “diverted to Manchester due to current weather conditions”.

They added: “This is happening across many UK airports due to Storm Isha.”

TUI was contacted for comment.

Holly Evans21 January 2024 23:00
1705876852

Tree falls on overhead wires on a train track in Scotland

Repair teams are responding to reports of a tree which has fallen on overhead wires on a train track in Gartcosh, Cumbernauld.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Network Rail thanked the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for extinguishing a small fire that broke out after the tree collided with the wires.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “On arrival at Gartcosh, we discovered this huge tree. It caused a small fire and has significantly damaged our overhead line equipment and fence.

“Many thanks to @fire_scot for their attendance! We’re working on a repair plan, but work won’t begin until winds ease.”

“A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We initially received the call at 6.38pm to reports of a tree fallen on the overhead lines.

“Two pumps were in attendance. The fire has been extinguished and we are no longer there.”

Holly Evans21 January 2024 22:40
1705875603

Heathrow, London City and Gatwick worst hit by Storm Isha

Flight schedules have been severely disrupted at several of London’s airports. At London Heathrow, British Airways has grounded a further 28 departures and arrivals on top of 36 previously notified. They include two round-trips linking Heathrow with both Geneva and Jersey.

Loganair has cancelled Heathrow links with City of Derry, Dundee and the Isle of Man while one transatlantic flight to Heathrow has so far been cancelled: Air Canada from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Very few aircraft have been able to land at London City airport on Sunday evening with 24 inbound flights cancelled, with five others diverted to Stansted and one to Gatwick. Operations at the Docklands airport are likely to be severely disrupted on Monday morning.

Turkish airline flight has terrifying landing as Storm Isha halts travel

London Gatwick, which has the busiest runway in the world, has seen 14 cancellations on easyJet, including to Berlin, Bordeaux and Milan. Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair cancelled their links from Dublin due to severe disruption at the Irish capital.

London Stansted has been extremely busy with diversions from Heathrow and London City. Ryanair cancelled its afternoon and evening links with Dublin, as well as a round-trip to Cork. Two Turkish inbound flights – SunExpress from Izmir and Pegasus were cancelled, along with an easyJet arrival from Glasgow.

Luton airport saw little disruption besides one Wizz Air diversion, from Kaunus in Lithuania to Birmingham, and some moderate delays.

Simon Calder 21 January 2024 22:20

