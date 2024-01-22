✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Storm Isha has brought the UK to a standstill as flights and trains were cancelled and “danger to life” warnings were in place with a risk of possible tornadoes.

Scotland’s railway operator cancelled all of its rush-hour trains and services may not begin running until later on Monday. Network Rail also stopped all freight and passengers services until the morning. Avanti West Coast warned rail passengers not to travel unless it was necessary.

Dublin Airport said that 114 flights had been cancelled. British Airways said almost 40 of its flights were cancelled across the UK.

Multiple Met Office weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a rare red warning for parts of northern Scotland, have been issued, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) said a tornado is “possible” in England and Wales.

The forecaster has warned people to watch out for damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding.

Heavy downpours battered some places, with 26 flood warnings in place in England and 27 in Scotland.