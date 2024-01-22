✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

Storm Isha is bringing the UK to a standstill as flights and trains are cancelled and “danger to life” warnings remain in place with a risk of possible tornadoes.

The strongest winds for decades were recorded for parts of Northern Ireland, England and Scotland. The strongest gale was 99mph at Brizlee Wood, Northumberland.

The Met Office warned of the danger to life from waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts and warned of flying debris inland.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) warned that “isolated” tornadoes are still “possible” in England and Wales on Monday.

Scotland’s railway operator cancelled all of its rush-hour trains and services may not begin running until later on Monday. Network Rail also stopped all freight and passengers services until the morning.

There were hundreds of cancellations at UK airports, and dozens of diversions of incoming planes – with Ryanair passengers on what is normally a half-hour hop from Manchester to Dublin ending up in Beauvais in northern France. An easyJet domestic flight from Edinburgh to Bristol diverted to Paris.