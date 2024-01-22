Storm Isha live: Trains cancelled and flights grounded as 100mph winds spark tornado warning and power cuts
Rare red warning issued by Met Office as Storm Isha brings ‘danger to life’
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
Storm Isha is bringing the UK to a standstill as flights and trains are cancelled and “danger to life” warnings remain in place with a risk of possible tornadoes.
The strongest winds for decades were recorded for parts of Northern Ireland, England and Scotland. The strongest gale was 99mph at Brizlee Wood, Northumberland.
The Met Office warned of the danger to life from waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts and warned of flying debris inland.
The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) warned that “isolated” tornadoes are still “possible” in England and Wales on Monday.
Scotland’s railway operator cancelled all of its rush-hour trains and services may not begin running until later on Monday. Network Rail also stopped all freight and passengers services until the morning.
There were hundreds of cancellations at UK airports, and dozens of diversions of incoming planes – with Ryanair passengers on what is normally a half-hour hop from Manchester to Dublin ending up in Beauvais in northern France. An easyJet domestic flight from Edinburgh to Bristol diverted to Paris.
Live: Storm Isha batters Cornwall coast as 100mph winds batter UK
Watch The Independent’s live coverage as Storm Isha batters the coast off Porthlaven Harbour.
Storm Isha caused huge waves to crash into the flood defences of the port whilst cutting power to dozens of homes, downing trees and blocking roads across other areas of Devon and Cornwall.
It came as a wind speed of 91mph was recorded at Gwennap Head, near Land’s End, with up to 70mph recorded elsewhere around the region.
The National Grid said 73 homes in Cornwall and 138 homes in Devon were left without power.
Live: Storm Isha batters Cornwall coast as 100mph winds batter UK
Watch more on Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picksClick here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independe...
‘Most active start to the storm year since we’ve been naming storms’ - meterologist
A top meteorologist has warned that climate change is leading to the “most intense storms” the UK has seen.
Met Office’s Clare Nasir told BBC Radio 4 : “Over the last six months we’ve seen some incredibly wet weather.
“At the start of the storm season in September 2023 was the most active start since we’ve been naming storms. Climate change trends are suggesting storms are becoming more intense when they arrive however the storm season the year before we only had two named storms.
“This rain has been relentless. Another climate change trend is the winters have been more wet and mild. Despite beginning 2023 with rainfall defecit and two heatwaves the country is losing resilience.
“When we’ve seen rain in autumn and winter we’ve not been able to cope with it with huge consequences for farmers.”
Storm Isha blows suitcase across Edinburgh Airport tarmac
Storm Isha hit Scotland on Sunday, 21 January, creating an entertaining scene for passengers at Edinburgh Airport.
Footage from the airport shows the solitary suitcase being blown across the apron by heavy winds, as passengers watch on and laugh.
Many planes were grounded or re-routed, with one flight to Edinburgh ending up in Cologne, Germany, after it was unsafe to land in Scotland.
Flights are expected to resume at Scottish airports, but passengers are urged to check ahead before travelling.
Most of the UK was under amber alert from Sunday to Monday, but parts of northeast Scotland faced a rare red alert, indicating a likely risk to life.
Storm Isha: Runaway suitcase blown across Edinburgh Airport tarmac
Storm Isha hit Scotland on Sunday, 21 January, creating an entertaining scene for passengers at Edinburgh Airport. Footage from the airport shows the solitary suitcase being blown across the apron by heavy winds, as passengers watch on and laugh. Many planes were grounded or re-routed, with one flight to Edinburgh ending up in Cologne, Germany, after it was unsafe to land in Scotland. Flights are expected to resume at Scottish airports, but passengers are urged to check ahead before travelling. Most of the UK was under amber alert from Sunday to Monday, but parts of northeast Scotland faced a rare red alert, indicating a likely risk to life.
Dublin Airport cancels 29 flights leaving hundreds stranded in Storm Isha
Dublin Airport has grounded 29 flights in Storm Isha carnage.
An airport spokesman said 16 arrivals and 13 departures had been cancelled as some planes were “out of position”.
This includes the 9.05am flight to Liverpool, 8.55am flight to Memmingen and a 9.35am flight to London Stansted.
In Pictures: Storm Isha wreaks havoc across the UK
15 fallen trees, one greenhouse and the ‘obligatory trampoline’ upend Southeastern services
Overnight Storm Isha brought rail chaos to commuter services in the South East.
Southeastern Rail Managing Director Steve White said his engineers had to clear an entire greenhouse off the track even sharing an image to prove it.
Southbound trains from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness to stations in England are at a standstill.
LNER, the main operator on the East Coast main line, said: “The railway in Scotland is currently closed to all trains. There is also damage to overhead electric wires between Dunbar and Edinburgh. As a result, there will be no LNER service north of Dunbar in either direction until 12 noon at the earliest.
“Please defer your journey until later in the day and if you are travelling, please check your full journey before you make your way to the station.
“We are working closely with Network Rail to assess damage to infrastructure north of Newcastle caused by the weather, which will in turn determine when trains will start running.”
On the West Coast main line, which connects London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland, trains from Glasgow and Edinburgh are not running to London, Manchester and other destinations.
TransPennine Express said: “Due to severe weather between Carlisle and Scotland customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL.”
But Avanti West Coast said: “Any customers making journeys between Preston and Scotland should not attempt to travel until 9am when services will resume.”
Damaged roof in Ealing Broadway to blame for Central Line delays in London
On the Central Line there is no service between West Acton and Ealing Broadway while TfL fix a damaged roof at Ealing Broadway.
There are also minor delays on the rest of the line due to a shortage of trains.
On the Docklands Light Railway there are minor delays between Beckton and Canning Town while TfL engineers fix a faulty train at Cyprus.
The London Overground has been badly affected by Storm Isha with no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to an operational incident in Willesden Junction.
There is no service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction due to an obstruction on the track.
And no trains are running currently between Sydenham and Crystal Palace due to an obstruction on the track.
Animation shows path of 'beast' Stom Isha
Flyaway trampoline to blame for some delays to rail services in Kent
Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit on most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks
Avanti, East Midlands Railway, Northern, Avanti West Coast, Great Western, South Western LNER, Transport for Wales, Merseyrail, and Cross Country have all reported delays across Monday morning.
A trampoline on the tracks at Rainham in Kent blocked the South Eastern line between Sittingbourne and Gillingham.
Network Rail expects train services in Scotland to remain suspended after 'a wild night’
Train services in Scotland to remain suspended until noon after “a wild night” as they battle to clear debris and fallen trees off the track.
A Network Rail spokesman said: “The railway has recovered quickly this morning following Storm Isha with trees and debris cleared across routes in England and Wales, and route proving trains reporting lines clear.
“Passenger and freight services have restarted and a good service is expected in most areas. Passengers should still check before they head out for the latest travel news on trains operators’ websites.
“The exception is Scotland where we do not expect to be able to restart services until around midday with dozens of lines shut due to fallen trees and flooding.
“Hundreds of engineers are already out, armed with chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove and repair. Once done, route proving trains will be dispatched before passenger services can restart.
“It’s been a wild night, but passengers and railway staff have been kept safe and we will work tirelessly to get the railway back on its feet as quickly as we can.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies