The Met Office has issued a fresh amber weather warning as Storm Isha’s powerful 80mph gales are set to batter the country this weekend.

A large amber severe weather warning covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

The alert comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and meteorologists warn people could become injured and lives could be endangered by large waves and flying coastal material.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”

Winds of up to 80mph will hit a few places with 50-60mph gusts reaching inland areas, the Met Office reveal.

More snow is forecast on Friday before what the Met Office said would be a weekend washout as the cold snap reaches its peak and snow begins to melt.