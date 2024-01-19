Storm Isha - live: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning as 80mph winds to hit UK this weekend
Rare amber warning in place in Scotland as UK sees another below-freezing night
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
The Met Office has issued a fresh amber weather warning as Storm Isha’s powerful 80mph gales are set to batter the country this weekend.
A large amber severe weather warning covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.
The alert comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and meteorologists warn people could become injured and lives could be endangered by large waves and flying coastal material.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”
Winds of up to 80mph will hit a few places with 50-60mph gusts reaching inland areas, the Met Office reveal.
More snow is forecast on Friday before what the Met Office said would be a weekend washout as the cold snap reaches its peak and snow begins to melt.
Mapped - Rare weather warning
UK speeding through list of named storms with nine in five months
Storm Isha marks only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter I has been reached in the alphabet.
Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August.
The first time the letter I was reached was in February 2016, with Storm Imogen.
The furthest a storm season has reached in the alphabet is the letter K, when Storm Kate was named in March 2016.
The Met Office began naming storms in 2015.
Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
Thousands of Britons struggling to keep warm this week during the -10C Arctic freeze may be eligible for a £25 cold weather payment from the government.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households to offer support during cold snaps like these.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in a certain area is at or below zero degrees.
The afternoon’s forecast
A sunny end to the day for most before stormier conditions hit the coast this Sunday.
Why do the Met Office name storms?
Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.
Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.
The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the eleventh and final storm of the season.
If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.
Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.
While there is evidence that climate change will make the UK wetter with more intense downpours happening more frequently because warmer air holds more moisture, there is no scientific basis to suggest that there will be more named storms as a result.
The Met Office said it names storms based on their impact to people, rather than describing particular meteorological conditions, and therefore it is not a reliable method of tracking long term trends.
Danger to life amber wind warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as Storm Isha is set to cause anarchy with 80mph gales over the weekend.
The Met Office also warned of power cuts and damage to buildings due to the gusts while yellow warnings for rain have been issued covering the whole of the UK.
Roads and bridges are likely to be shut and rail and bus services could face delays and cancellations.
The Met Office weather warnings extends to Central, Tayside & Fife, north east England, north west England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, south west England, Strathclyde, Wales, Yorkshire & Humber, London and south east England.
The Met Office verdict on Storm Isha’s impact
Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.
“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.
“Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”
Pictured- Freezing conditions before storm hits
Mapped - Amber weather warning
More on Storm Isha which is set to arrive this weekend
The Met Office has named the next storm to hit the UK which is set to bring gusts of up to 80mph over the weekend.
Storm Isha will hit the UK on Sunday, with amber weather warnings issued for wind in northern and western England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland meaning danger to life in coastal areas due to large waves and debris being blown inland.
The Met Office also warned of power cuts and damage to buildings due to the gusts while yellow warnings for rain have been issued covering the whole of the UK.
The amber warnings are in place from 6pm Sunday until 9am Monday while the rain warnings come into force at 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.
