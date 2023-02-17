Storm Otto weather warning as Met Office confirms sudden stratospheric warming event – live
Disruption expected until afternoon
Storm Otto: Plane forced to abort landing at Manchester airport
Trains have been cancelled and hundreds of schools closed as Storm Otto lashes Scotland and England.
Rail lines between York and Edinburgh are currently blocked as low-cost rail operator Lumo warned this morning: “Due to high winds between York and Edinburgh all lines are blocked.
Meanwhile The Met Office has confirmed a new ‘stratospheric event’ that previously led to the 2018’s Beast from the East snowstorm has started.
Despite the name, Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) can cause very cold conditions similar to five years ago, when the UK saw up to 22 inches of snowfall.
Meanwhile, electricity company SSEN has said there are 101 power outages in Scotland, and more than 130,000 customers on its priority services register have been contacted with storm advice.
Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.
Storm Otto: Train lines between York and Edinburgh blocked as Scotland is battered by 80mph winds
Train lines between York and Edinburgh are currently blocked as a result of Storm Otto.
Low-cost rail operator Lumo warned this morning: “Due to high winds between York and Edinburgh all lines are blocked.
“Trains running through these stations may be cancelled.
“Disruption is expected until 14.45.”
So far this morning, Lumo’s 7.57am service from Newcastle to London Kings Cross and its 9.24am Edinburgh to London Kings Cross train have been cancelled. The 5.45am London Kings Cross to Edinburgh train was terminated at Newcastle and will no longer call at Morpeth and Edinburgh.
Helen Coffey reports:
Train lines between York and Edinburgh blocked due to Storm Otto
Disruption is expected until this afternoon
Watch: Fallen tree flattens Porsche amid Storm Otto passing
A parked Porsche was flattened by a tree that fell due to high speed winds in today’s storm.
Warning on severe weather event that caused ‘Beast from the East’
A weather event that caused the ‘Beast from the East’ storm in 2018 could be about to hit Europe again, forecasters say.
The UK Met Office said a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event was “likely” to take place in the next few weeks.
A SSW event is when rapid warming occurs high up in the atmosphere but can change weather on land.
It makes the jet stream meander more, which can lead to a large area of blocking high pressure over northern Europe, including the UK.
Matt Mathers reports:
Met Office issues warning on new Beast from the East 2023
Met Office says there is an 80 per cent chance of a suddent stratospheric warming event taking place but no guarantee of what type of weather it will bring
Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and ice on Saturday
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued over parts of Scotland for Saturday.
The Met Office said: “Ice and snow may lead to some travel disruption across parts of Scotland on Saturday morning, mostly on high level routes.”
Here’s what to expect:
- Some higher level roads and railways are likely to be affected, leading to longer journeys by car, bus and train
- Icy patches are possible on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Man in hospital after a tree fell on Sheffield street
A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a tree fell on a street in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Endcliffe Vale Road at 8.50am on Friday.A spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s was injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition. A property nearby was also damaged and structural engineers are at the scene.
“The road is currently closed with emergency services at the scene. The council and GeoAmey are also currently in attendance.
“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes whilst the road is closed.”
Met Office weather forecast as Storm Otto hits
Today:
Severe gales affecting parts of Scotland, with some very strong gusts over and east of the Pennines; winds easing by afternoon, with sunny intervals and scattered showers. Further south, very mild, occasionally brighter ahead of a weakening rain band.
Tonight:
Southern and central areas, mild and cloudy with patchy drizzle, especially for western hills. Scotland sees heavier rain spreading northeast, with snow on hills to north of the central belt.
Saturday:
Rain and hill snow in Scotland eases, with some brightness, though rain may return later. Some drizzly rain further south, but mild with a few brighter spell by afternoon.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Windy with rain at times in the north, perhaps with wintry showers later on Tuesday. Drier in the south, but with drizzle in the west. Mostly mild or very mild.
Strong winds tear roof of school
The strong winds brought to the UK by Storm Otto tore the roof off a school and crushed a sports car under a falling tree on Friday morning.
Angus Council shared images of the collapsed roof of Burnside Primary School, Carnoustie.
Repairs are being made on Friday and Monday while the school is closed for half-term.
A tree toppled onto a Porsche on Granby Road in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, causing anxiety for drivers in the area.
Charlie Lowe, a 29-year-old cake business owner from Harrogate, photographed the crushed Porsche on her way to work, telling the PA news agency: “I felt shocked and I think it’s nerve-wracking.
“I felt a bit nervous driving around Harrogate as a result.”
Porsche damaged by fallen tree as high speed winds batter parts of England
Pictures show a Porsche 911 car damaged by a fallen tree in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, as a result of storm Otto.
London North Eastern Railway says services have been cancelled
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said a number of services had been cancelled, and train firm Northern said a tree was blocking the line between Harrogate and Knaresborough, affecting a range of services.
The company also said: “Due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires at Wakefield Westgate, all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or diverted.”
There were also reports of trees blocking some roads in Harrogate and Leeds.
The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).
Two yellow weather warnings issued today
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for wind today as Storm Otto batters Scotland and parts of England.
