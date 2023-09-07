For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thursday is the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures topped 32C - and it could get hotter by the weekend.

The Met Office said 32.6C has been recorded in Wisley in Surrey, the fourth consecutive day above 30C, a record for September.

However, the mini-heatwave comes with a catch, with the Met Office warning of ‘uncomfortable’ tropical nights and thunderstorms in parts of the country.

Parts of Scotland will reach 26C on Friday whereas the South of England will hit 29C (The Met Office )

The sunny spell will continue across the country as Friday will see highs of 27C in Manchester, 26C in Cardiff, 24C in Edinburgh and 29C in London.

Temperatures are set to climb even higher into the weekend as temperatures will reach the low thirties across England and Wales.

The forecaster says it expects the hottest day of the year so far by the end of the week, with parts of England to see 33C on Saturday or sooner.

The North East will see highs of 24C and the North West will reach 25C whilst Scotland will reach 22C, Northern Ireland 23C and Wales 24C.

Areas in the East Midlands are set to reach 30C whilst the West Midlands will experience highs of 29C.

Saturday could be the hottest day of this year with London hitting at least 31C (The Met Office)

Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions and temperatures well above average for the time of year.

“While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

The south will face the majority of the scorch as Bristol in the South West will reach 28C and London in the South East will reach 33C.

(PA Wire)

Mr Gundersen explained why we are experiencing unusual highs for this time of year.

He said: “An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, pushing the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north.

“It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

Conditions are expected to cool down a little by Sunday - but it’s expected to remain warm enough to have a BBQ instead of a roast dinner.

Temperatures are expected to ease off as Glasgow will hit 21C and Cardiff will hit 23C (The Met Office )

London will remain hot at 30C, the South West will reach 21C, Wales will hit 23C and the North West 24C. Northern Ireland and Scotland are expected to experience highs of 21C.

There’s also a chance of thunderstorms in western areas over the next couple of days and nights this is unlikely to be very widespread, according to the Met Office.

Britons can expect ‘uncomfortably warm’ nights to continue, especially in the South where residents can prepare to have to sleep through ‘tropical’ conditions as temperatures remain over 20C.