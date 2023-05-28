For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Met Office forecasters have revealed their predictions for how long the UK will receive hot weather, as Britain gets ready for a bright Sunday with no rain expected and temperatures predicted to reach as high as 24C.

There will be plenty of sunshine until dusk, when clear spells extend across England and Wales, the Met Department said in its forecast.

There is no cloud cover expected until Tuesday afternoon, which has also been projected to have another fine spring morning. Some patchy fair-weather clouds might develop in the afternoon.

“The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK,” said Paul Gunderson, chief forecaster at the Met.

“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly airflow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the South, and areas such as Spain or Africa,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20Cs for many, particularly in the South West and southern Wales.”

Weather map for temperatures forecast for Sunday at 4.30pm as predicted by the Met Office (Met Office)

“For a change we’re having a very decent spell of weather on a bank holiday weekend,” Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

“Summer is coming. Temperatures will climb again over the next few days, probably exceeding 25C by the end of the week.”

High pressure is set to dominate weather on Monday as well, with plenty of sunny intervals between light clouds in the morning.

The cloud cover will burn off for many areas in the afternoon leading to lengthy sunny intervals while the evening will be fine and bright with gentle easterly winds.

Wednesday will also see high pressure stay in charge, with the brightest sunshine in Scotland, as light easterly winds blow.