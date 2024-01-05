✕ Close Storm Henk: Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across England and Wales

A major incident was declared in Nottinghamshire as residents have been evacuated amid flash flooding from Storm Henk.

Due to extensive flooding in the Midlands and South of England, several areas are reporting widespread inundation as excessive water has overwhelmed riverbanks and drainage systems.

Rising water levels in River Trent prompted Nottinghamshire Council to declare a major incident as latest forecasts show peaks could come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000.

Residents from five mobile homes at Radcliffe Residential Park, off Cliff Road, were rescued by firefighters on Thursday. A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the water levels will continue to rise over the next 12 hours.

A yellow weather warning for rain across south England expired at 3am on Friday, with much of the area already affected by groundwater caused by Storm Henk.

Commuters face chaos as National Rail confirmed flooding of the railway between Reading and Newbury has caused some lines to be blocked, resulting in delayed or cancelled trains.

Resident James Hopkins, 45, who lives on Benbow Quay opposite the River Severn told Sky News that “the flooding was horrendous”.