UK weather - live: Major incident declared as rescues underway after ‘horrendous’ floods cause havoc
Southeast England will experience cloudy weather with occasional rain and drizzle today
Storm Henk: Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across England and Wales
A major incident was declared in Nottinghamshire as residents have been evacuated amid flash flooding from Storm Henk.
Due to extensive flooding in the Midlands and South of England, several areas are reporting widespread inundation as excessive water has overwhelmed riverbanks and drainage systems.
Rising water levels in River Trent prompted Nottinghamshire Council to declare a major incident as latest forecasts show peaks could come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000.
Residents from five mobile homes at Radcliffe Residential Park, off Cliff Road, were rescued by firefighters on Thursday. A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the water levels will continue to rise over the next 12 hours.
A yellow weather warning for rain across south England expired at 3am on Friday, with much of the area already affected by groundwater caused by Storm Henk.
Commuters face chaos as National Rail confirmed flooding of the railway between Reading and Newbury has caused some lines to be blocked, resulting in delayed or cancelled trains.
Resident James Hopkins, 45, who lives on Benbow Quay opposite the River Severn told Sky News that “the flooding was horrendous”.
The chairman of a residents’ association on an estate for the over-55s hit by flooding in Nottingham, said about six homes have been evacuated and it is “like a river outside their front doors”.
Laurie Walker, chairman of Radcliffe Park Residents’ Association, said: “We live right on the river but it doesn’t affect us as the river doesn’t get up over the bank, so we’re quite fortunate, but it does go up to the other homes.
“Some were evacuated last night. There’s one gentleman who is quite poorly and during the previous flood he had to be airlifted out and put in a local home.
“I’ve had someone knock on my door to say the water is going to rise another 25cm. Outside their front doors it’s like a river, I don’t know if the homes have been flooded.
“To come out of the park I’ve had to walk through somebody else’s garden to avoid the flood on the road. It’s the worst it’s ever been, I’ve been here seven years. It’s a mess.
“They’re elderly residents so they’re quite vulnerable. The council have been very good in ensuring that people get out and that they knew what was happening.”
A 45-year-old publican said it was “a bit of a shock” on Thursday morning when he woke to see the flooding outside his home in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
James Hopkins lives opposite the River Severn on Benbow Quay, where he says some residents in flats have been stranded in their homes, although he can get out.
He said: “I’ve lived here 18 months and this is the first time we’ve been cut off. It was a bit of a shock this morning when I woke up, especially seeing how far it had come.
“Nobody (in the flats) is affected as they built them so high up, it’s just getting out. I can get out of mine, but not those further down. You can’t walk into the town centre or even walk along the footpath.
“Somebody told me it comes over to the road but I never expected it to come to the foundations of the flats, it was a bit of a shock.
“You’ve got to feel for the people who live 100ft down the road because it’ll be in their houses. It’s horrendous.”
Weather forecast for today
The southeast of England will experience cloudy weather with occasional rain and drizzle.
Rain is expected in northeastern Scotland and England, while the rest of the country will have a mostly dry day with bright or sunny intervals, along with some heavy coastal showers.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler.
Tonight, the east will remain cloudy with scattered rain, while the west will see clearer skies and coastal showers.
Under clear skies, it will be cold, leading to the formation of patchy fog and frost.
This flood is an evil one, says landlord of flooded pub
A pub landlord whose premises are under water has said the latest flood has been “an evil one”.
Mario Thomas, 65, who has been the landlord of The Boat Inn in Jackfield, Shropshire, since March 2022, said it has been the third flood he has seen at the property in less than 12 months, adding that the pub is “prone to flooding” due to its proximity to the River Severn and a nearby brook.
However Mr Thomas, who runs the business with his wife Lisa Thomas, 50, said this has “been the worst of the three” and has “taken us by surprise, immensely”.
Residents ‘suffering’ as homes evacuated in major incident in Nottinghamshire
Residents have been evacuated from homes after flooding in Nottinghamshire led to a major incident being declared.
The River Trent has risen to near-record levels following Storm Henk on Thursday, with more wet weather expected.
Some residents in Radcliffe-on-Trent have had to be evacuated from their homes near the river’s edge, with Nottinghamshire County Council telling homeowners near the waterway to expect flooding.
Cows drowned in flooded field
A number of cows have drowned in a flooded Derbyshire field following heavy rain, Derbyshire Constabulary’s rural crime team said.
The incident in the village of Sawley, close to the M1, has prompted an animal welfare investigation.
In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the rural crime team said officers attended the flooded field with members of the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service after calls relating to cattle.
They said they could save some cows but added: “Unfortunately, a number had already drowned and an animal welfare investigation is now under way.”
Woman, 87, dies after car hits tree reported fallen 90 minutes earlier
An elderly woman driver has died after hitting a fallen tree which had been reported fallen to police about 90 minutes earlier as Storm Henk battered the country.
The 87-year-old, who has not been named, was in a red Smart Forfour when she collided with it near Crays Pond, Oxfordshire, at about 5.25pm on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the fallen tree was one of a number of similar reports received approximately an hour-and-a-half before the collision.
Motorist killed by falling tree as Storm Henk batters UK with 90mph winds
A motorist has been killed by a falling tree as 90mph winds battered the Isle of Wight and heavy rains brought flooding and disruption across southern England and Wales.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said a man in his 50s died while driving near Kemble, and more than 300 flood warnings remained in place on Wednesday morning, with severe flooding at holiday parks near Tenby, south-west Wales, and Northampton.
National Highways said several major roads in England were closed due to flooding with rail companies also reporting disruption.
Major incident declared amid widespread flooding in England
A major incident has been declared amid widespread flooding in the Midlands while the south of England faces another deluge of rain.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain across the south with rail services warning passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.
It comes just days after disruption caused by strong winds and rain from Storm Henk, which has left the ground saturated and more prone to flooding, according to forecasters.
