A London Eye capsule was blown open by strong winds following weather chaos brought on by Storm Henk throughout Britain.

The pod’s access hatch, which has since been repaired by the landmark’s safety team, was ripped open as a terrified family were stuck inside at the top of the attraction.

“The wind was so strong it actually ripped an access hatch off the top of the pod we were in. You can imagine, it got very noisy and the wind was blowing and it was slightly terrifying,” tourist David Nock told BBC Radio Solent.

It comes as the Met Office warned of heavy rain and power cuts over the next two days with flooding of homes expected.

The forecaster issued a yellow rain warning for the south of England on Thursday and Friday with the chance of power cuts and the flooding of homes.

Meanwhile, a driver in his 50s was killed when a tree fell on his car near Kemble, Gloucestershire, during Storm Henk on Tuesday afternoon.