Flood warnings are in place across England after half a month’s worth of rain fell in just one hour in parts of the country on Sunday.

Seven warnings for flooding have been declared by the government while another 35 alerts have been issued for where flooding is possible into Monday. The warnings are mostly in the Midlands and north of England.

Thunder and lighting was seen across the north while between 6-7pm, 35.6mm of rain fell in Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield. In June, the entire UK averages 12 days of rain, totalling 77mm.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Half a month’s rain has fallen in one hour in one location, in quite a few spots we’re seeing 15-20mm, even 30mm in an hour.

"There’s been quite a few storms embedded within that area of northern England, Northern Ireland and one or two in parts of Wales.

"It’s pretty torrential, 25 to 35mm in an hour is certainly going to cause some flooding problems, and there’s still potentially bad conditions to come."

Much of England and Wales had thunderstorm warnings for Sunday and play was halted in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston due to the wet weather.

Six flood warnings were in place across parts of northern England by 8pm.

The latest Ashes test was rained off (PA)

A yellow thunderstorm warning almost entirely covers England and Wales between noon and midnight, and there is also one until 9pm in Northern Ireland.

It warns of heavy showers, the potential for lightning, strong winds and hail, which could cause flooding, travel issues and power cuts.

In northern England and Scotland, a yellow heavy rain warning is in place from 7pm on Sunday until noon on Monday.

There are generally moderate or high UV levels across the UK, despite there being more cloud, while grass and nettle pollen is also very strong, the Met Office said.

Temperatures reached the low twenties on Sunday despite the UK being in an area of low pressure.

The downpours come after a heatwave, that saw temperatures reaching up to 32C in some parts, prompting a hosepipe ban for 2 million customers in south east England. The NHS also warned the high temperatures could bring thier “busiest day ever” for staff.

The government’s Floodline service can be called for advice on 0345 988 1188.