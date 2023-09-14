For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has forecast temperatures to climb up once again for some areas of the UK even as it will continue to rain for some time.

Thursday will bring showers and sunny spells for many, the forecaster said, amid the washout that broke September’s longest heat spell, as a band of clouds has persisted for much of the day for across central areas.

On Friday, showers are expected to get heavier across the northern areas with some other regions also experiencing stronger downpours locally.

Average temperatures are, however, becoming warmer in the south after cooler conditions on Wednesday.

“A combination of the heat building and the jet stream pushing northwards may well trigger some more thunderstorms – a bit like last weekend with the heat coming from the south, we are expecting some big downpours,” Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said.

Much of England and Wales will be “largely fine and dry, after some early morning mist”.

But even as this week remains cooler than the last, when the UK saw a seven-day heat spell, the longest ever recorded for the month of September, temperatures are expected to rise once again on Saturday.

Weather maps show southern areas like Kent, Sussex and Greater London may see hotter temperatures on Saturday, but not a heatwave. The mercury is expected to climb up to 25-26C.

“It is likely to be very warm in the south, but again not as hot as last weekend, but certainly temperatures will be in their high 20s in places,” Mr Deakin said.

While some regions see hotter temperatures, others could get showers and temperatures below 20C.

There are more showers predicted for Sunday that may intensify further, according to the long-range forecast.