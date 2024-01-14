UK weather - live: Snow warning today as temperatures could drop to -10C on coldest night of year
Arctic blast to sweep country as tumbling temperatures bring wintry hazards risk
Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued
Forecasters warn the coldest night of the year could come as bitterly Arctic winds sweep across the UK.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice today as temperatures could plummet to -10C.
The warning will come into place across northern Scotland from 12am on Sunday and from 3am on Monday for Northern Ireland. Both are set to remain until 11:59pm on Monday with travel disruption, power cuts and injuries from slippery falls possible.
The Met Office warns parts of northern Scotland could see around 10cm of snow over the next two days.
Northern Ireland could also see up to 5cm of snow on higher ground on Monday, with a yellow warning in place from 3am until the end of the day.
Forecasters predict the snow will then move south over the course of the week, with the potential for wintry weather in parts of northern England on Tuesday.
Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “It is going to be feeling pretty chilly in the north of Scotland.
“Throughout the week we are going to see more and more snow showers and warnings, towards the end of the week we will probably see an accumulation.”
How will the forecast look into next week?
“The warning is of 2cm to 5cm of snow, throughout the week there is the possibility we will see a build up of snow.
“The top temperature for Aberdeen is 2C on Sunday but it will probably feel cooler.Snow showers will be moving inland throughout the course of the day.
“It continues all day Sunday into Monday and we are likely to see an accumulation of snow and further warnings.
“We are going to see showers feeding across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and mainly the east coast of England.It should be dry and bright inland.
“On Tuesday, we are going to see more rain turning to snow moving east across the country, with more prolonged snow and more accumulations at low levels in the north of Scotland and northern England.
“That’s where we could see 5cm or 10cm of snow in low-lying areas.There’s a very low chance the south might see a bit of it. Southern regions are expected to be largely dry over Sunday and Monday.”
Ms Criswick added: “It looks generally dry, there’s an odd shower around, a little bit of cloud, it should be largely dry. There should be largely sunny spells, with temperatures around 7C to 8C.”
What is the weather forecast today?
A cloudy start in the south with some sparse showers.
Elsewhere, cooler temperatures with sunny spells and wintry showers, mostly along the coasts and in Scotland.
A brisk northerly wind will develop, brining chilly climes and windy conditions in the north.
Where will it snow?
Snow is forecast to hit parts of northern Scotland on Sunday as cold air from the Arctic brings chilly temperatures.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place all day on Sunday and into Monday, covering areas including the Highlands and the Orkney and Shetland Islands.
Southern regions were said to be at “low risk” of snow.
Explained: What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you
An amber cold health alert has been issued for vast regions of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet further.
More snow is forecast to hit Britain after parts of the UK were blanketed on Monday, as plunging temperatures of -10C overnight triggered an amber health alert with a cold snap expected to last weeks.
Maira Butt reports:
What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you
Cold weather can increase the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can be particularly serious for older people
145 flood warnings and alerts in place
Some 145 flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England after weeks of wet weather.
Forty-four flood “warnings” - where flooding is “expected” - are active in several parts of the country.
Meanwhile, 101 less serious flood “alerts” - meaning flooding is “possible” - are in force.
The Met Office and Environment Agency say 11 flood warnings have been removed in the past 24 hours.
Sunday’s weather warnings
Yellow weather warnings of snow and ice are then in place for much of the north of Scotland from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.
The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.
All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as minus 4C expected.
The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely.
It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.
Mobile phone services may also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.
ICYMI: Tips for staying safe while driving in icy conditions
Ice can present hazardous conditions for drivers taking to the roads but there are precautions motorists can take to stay safe behind the wheel.
The Met Office says you should avoid driving if you can, but if the journey is absolutely necessary, then you should plan your route and check for delays.
It advises drivers to:
- Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off.
- Check wipers, tyres and screen wash.
- Pack essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch).
- Take a fully charged mobile phone
- Pack an in-car charger
ICYMI: Met says UK will get warmer by end of next week
Towards the end of the week, it’s likely there will likely be a transition back to less cold conditions as Atlantic systems start to arrive from the west, the Met says.
This will see a return to unsettled conditions with spells of rain and strong winds across all areas at times, forecasters say.
While the conditions should gradually turn milder, this transition brings the chance of further spells of snow.
ICYMI: Mercury will struggle to get above 0C next week
Highs of 3C are forecast for Glasgow, 4C in Manchester and 7C in London. South Wales is expected to be the warmest part of the country, with highs of 8C in Cardiff region.
Temperatures will then fall to -1C or -2 in most urban areas overnight on Monday.
On Thursday and Friday, forecasters say it will remain widely “very cold” with the potential for severe overnight frost.
How to look after elderly or vunerable people in the cold weather
During icy and cold weather there are some simple ways you can support elderly relatives or neighbours, the Met Office says:
- Check to see if they need any practical help and that they are well
- Make sure they have enough food supplies in case they cannot go out
- Offer to clear their paths when you clear yours and spread salt. You can use ordinary table or dishwasher salt - a tablespoon for each square metre you clear
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, stay up to date with the weather in your area
