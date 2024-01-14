✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

Forecasters warn the coldest night of the year could come as bitterly Arctic winds sweep across the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice today as temperatures could plummet to -10C.

The warning will come into place across northern Scotland from 12am on Sunday and from 3am on Monday for Northern Ireland. Both are set to remain until 11:59pm on Monday with travel disruption, power cuts and injuries from slippery falls possible.

The Met Office warns parts of northern Scotland could see around 10cm of snow over the next two days.

Northern Ireland could also see up to 5cm of snow on higher ground on Monday, with a yellow warning in place from 3am until the end of the day.

Forecasters predict the snow will then move south over the course of the week, with the potential for wintry weather in parts of northern England on Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “It is going to be feeling pretty chilly in the north of Scotland.

“Throughout the week we are going to see more and more snow showers and warnings, towards the end of the week we will probably see an accumulation.”