The Environment Agency is warning more homes will be flooded in the next five days as overflowing rivers reach record high levels.

On Sunday morning, 192 flood warnings and 207 flood alerts were in place in England with one warning in Wales at Tendy as the forecast was largely dry but cold.

The agency said buildings “will flood and there will be travel disruption”, and local groundwater flooding is also possible in the South of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “The prolonged wet weather and intense rainfall has led to flooding impacts and our thoughts are with all of those affected.”

It came as the River Trent reached a record peak at the Torksey Lock gauge in Nottinghamshire, with rising waters surpassing the historic levels set in the year 2000.

The warning has been issued to people living in Church Laneham, Cottam, Dunham-on-Trent, Fledborough High Marnham, Laneham, Low Marnham, Marton, Ragnall and Torksey.

It comes as many parts of the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Storm Henk, with 1,800 homes flooded across the country this week.