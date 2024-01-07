UK weather latest - Warning more homes will flood over next five days as river levels rise
Hundreds of flood warnings are in place around the rivers Trent, Severn and Thames after Storm Henk brought heavy rain
The Environment Agency is warning more homes will be flooded in the next five days as overflowing rivers reach record high levels.
On Sunday morning, 192 flood warnings and 207 flood alerts were in place in England with one warning in Wales at Tendy as the forecast was largely dry but cold.
The agency said buildings “will flood and there will be travel disruption”, and local groundwater flooding is also possible in the South of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.
Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “The prolonged wet weather and intense rainfall has led to flooding impacts and our thoughts are with all of those affected.”
It came as the River Trent reached a record peak at the Torksey Lock gauge in Nottinghamshire, with rising waters surpassing the historic levels set in the year 2000.
The warning has been issued to people living in Church Laneham, Cottam, Dunham-on-Trent, Fledborough High Marnham, Laneham, Low Marnham, Marton, Ragnall and Torksey.
It comes as many parts of the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Storm Henk, with 1,800 homes flooded across the country this week.
Political row as PM urged to visit flood ravaged communities
Carol Vorderman has called on Rishi Sunak to visit flooded homes
She posted on X: “Where is Environment Sec Steve Barclay? It’s his actual job. Why hasn’t Rishi Sunak visited any flood hit areas?
“TORIES CUT PROTECTION BY 40% @NAOorguk found Tory commitment made in 2020 of protecting 336,000 homes from flooding by 2027 HAS BEEN CUT by 40% to 200,000 homes Flood protection schemes also cut by 25%”
Liberal Democrat spokeswoman for housing and communities Helen Morgan also called on Rishi Sunak to visit affected areas, saying: “The Prime Minister should see for himself the devastation caused by these floods.”
Mr Sunak is likely to be questioned about the Government’s response to flooding during his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
The Government said on Saturday that flood-hit communities can apply for funding to help them through the “extreme challenges” brought about by the rains and strong winds.
Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place as rivers continue to swell
Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Significant river flooding impacts are still expected… over the next few days across parts of the River Thames in Oxfordshire as well as the River Trent near Nottingham, and the River Severn, including Gloucester.
“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, working to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible by operating flood defences and clearing watercourses. So far, more than 45,000 properties have been protected in the last few days.
“We also urge people not to drive though flood water and follow advice of local emergency services on the roads – flood water is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”
Significant river flooding impacts are expected to continue until Monday in parts of the Midlands, Lincolnshire and on the River Thames, due to the recent prolonged wet weather and intense rainfall.
Parts of Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire have seen increased river levels over the past 24 hours, with areas of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire continuing to also be impacted.
1,800 properties flooded so far as river levels rise
1,800 homes flooded so far as river levels rise
More homes to be flooded over next 5 days Environment Agency warns
More than 1,800 properties have already flooded after prolonged wet weather and intense rainfall, the agency said, with the impact of high water levels likely to continue over the coming days, particularly around the rivers Trent, Severn and Thames.
The Environment Agency said buildings “will flood and there will be travel disruption” during that time period, and local groundwater flooding is also possible in the South of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.
We’re pausing our live coverage of the weather but keep checking independent.co.uk for the latest updates.
A cyclist is seen turning back sharply after riding directly into the swollen River Trent in Nottingham.
It came as floods minister Robbie Moore said the Government had “absolutely” provided enough money for flood prevention on the banks of the Trent.
The Keighley MP said: “In those hard-hit areas we’ve experienced a huge amount of flooding, a huge amount of rain, not only here in Nottinghamshire but down in the Severn Valley in Gloucestershire, as well.”
Drone footage shows sunken cars and extent of flood damage in Lincolnshire
Environment secretary visits Nottinhamshire as locals urged to leave homes
Steve Barclay said he visited Newark to observe Environmental Agency officers “working at pace to pump water out of affected areas” and support residents.
The River Trent has now reached a record peak at the Torksey Lock gauge in Nottinghamshire, with rising waters surpassing the historic levels set in the year 2000.
207 flood warnings and 222 flood alerts still in place
Environment Agency teams are helping drain villages helping to maintain temporary pumps, barriers and flood defences.
