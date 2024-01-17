UK weather – live: Mercury plummets to -13C as freezing Arctic air brings near record-low temperatures
Met Office confirms coldest night of winter so far
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
The UK shivered through near record-low temperatures last night as the mercury dropped to -13C in Scotland, with more snow expected in the next few days.
Provisional figures from the Met Office show -13C was recorded in Glen Ogle, central Scotland, while -11C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.
It makes it the coldest night this winter, and fell just short of being the coldest night in 14 years. The forecaster had earlier warned temperatures could drop as low as -15C.
Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week because of cold Arctic air before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.
Heavy snow in Scotland led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday and more will remain shut on Wednesday.
National Highways has put in place a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West, with road users advised to plan ahead and some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.
However, yesterday did mark the coldest night this winter so far, beating the -12.5C daily minimum temperature recorded at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on 3 December.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place
Up to 40cm of snow for some regions as ‘wintry flurries’ to be seen across Britain
More than 40cm of snow could be seen on high ground in north-west Scotland by the end of Friday as it continues to build up over the coming days, the Met Office has reported.
Meanwhile, lower ground in north-west Scotland could see between five and 10cm of snow by the end of the working week.
“A few wintry flurries” may be seen across the far south of England too, but widespread disruption is not expected and no warnings are currently in place in the area, the Met Office added.
The Met Office is reviewing the situation and any new warnings could be issued at short notice, it said.
Sub-zero temperatures for huge swathes of the UK on Wednesday as Arctic blast continues
Large regions of the UK will wake up to sub-zero temperatures as an ‘Arctic blast’ continues to sweep across the country in a prolonged cold snap.
Britain is expected to have had its coldest January night in 14 years as temperatures were expected to plummet to -15C in parts of Scotland.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for multiple regions including Scotland, northern Ireland and the north of England.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for huge areas of the UK as snow and ice are expected to impact Brits across Scotland, northern Ireland and the north of England including Manchester and Newcastle.
Frequent heavy snow showers will continue to push inland and likely disrupt travel across the region as well as a chance of injuries due to “slips and falls on icy surfaces”.
It has also warned that some rural communities could become cut off. The warnings are expected to be in place until Thursday but the Met Office have warned that this could change.
Conditions are expected to turn ‘stormy’ in coming days, say the Met Office
A Met Office spokeswoman said conditions would turn “stormy” in coming days.
She said the continuing low temperatures were due to the “prolonged nature” of the cold spell which is unusual for this type of weather, as they do not last more than three to five days in normal conditions.
“The air is coming directly from the Arctic, so it is exceptionally cold air,” she said.
“It’s staying cold until Friday, and then looking further ahead into the weekend we’ve got some deep areas of low pressure pushing in, so a big change in weather type, and we could see some stormy conditions by the end of the week.
“The cold isn’t lasting right to end of the week, but we have a very different type of potentially-disruptive weather arriving.”
The weather is forecast to turn stormy on Sunday, she added.
Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
Barney Davis reports:
Thousands of Britons struggling to keep warm this week during the -10C Arctic freeze may be eligible for a £25 cold weather payment from the government.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households to offer support during cold snaps like these.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in a certain area is at or below zero degrees.
In pictures: Snow hits the UK in ‘Arctic blast’
Cold snap causes havoc for National Hunt racing
Officials at Lingfield have admitted they will need “the best of the forecast” after calling an inspection for 8.30am on Wednesday ahead of day one of the track’s Winter Million Festival on Friday.
But with parts of the track frozen on Tuesday afternoon and further sub-zero temperatures forecast, the card appears to be under serious threat.
“We got down to minus 7C last night and we have frost under the fleece that we used to cover the whole track on Saturday,” said clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered.
“We’ve called an inspection following that, and with the ongoing freezing temperatures this week. We’re forecast minus 2C tonight and then minus 5C on Wednesday and Thursday night. We’ll need the best of the forecast for Friday’s fixture.”
Resident’s bin not collected as contents ‘frozen’, says council leaflet
A 58-year-old resident was told the contents of his bin could not be collected as they were “frozen”.
The notice included advice to loosen the contents with a spade or leave bins in a warm place such as a garage or shed.
He told the PA news agency: “The idea we have to keep it somewhere warm is farcical especially when they sometimes arrive early morning.
“I have plenty of suitable plots but they are round the back of the garden – I’m not getting up at 6.30 to wheel them out the front.
“I’m sure a quick shake of the bin would have fixed it.”
The front of the leaflet read: “Due to the cold weather the contents of your bin have frozen.
“We have attempted to empty your bin but this was unsuccessful.”
Britain could see coldest January night in 14 years as more heavy snow on way
The coldest January temperatures in 14 years could hit the UK this evening the Met Office has reported, as temperatures could plummet to a chilling -15C overnight.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice continue to be in place across the country as the Met Office warned of travel delays, power cuts and injuries from the cold weather. The warnings are in place until Thursday.
Snow-covered parts of Scotland could reach minus 15C on Tuesday night.
The last time temperatures dropped this low was in January 2010, when minus 22.3C was recorded, according to the Met Office.
