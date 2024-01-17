✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

The UK shivered through near record-low temperatures last night as the mercury dropped to -13C in Scotland, with more snow expected in the next few days.

Provisional figures from the Met Office show -13C was recorded in Glen Ogle, central Scotland, while -11C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.

It makes it the coldest night this winter, and fell just short of being the coldest night in 14 years. The forecaster had earlier warned temperatures could drop as low as -15C.

Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week because of cold Arctic air before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.

Heavy snow in Scotland led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday and more will remain shut on Wednesday.

National Highways has put in place a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West, with road users advised to plan ahead and some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.