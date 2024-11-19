UK weather live: More snow forecast to fall as temperatures plunge amid Met Office warning
Snow has now fallen across parts of the UK following the coldest night of the year since last winter
More snow has been forecast to fall across parts of the UK as temperatures plunge and the Met Office issues several weather earnings.
On Monday, Snow dusted grounds across Scotland in Aberdeenshire, as well as in the Cairngorms. It also blanketed the mountain of Ingleborough, while frost covered berries in bushes near Clapham, in the Yorkshire Dales.
Cold temperatures, ice and further snow feature on the forecast for the coming days in what the Met Office deemed is the country’s “first taste of winter”.
Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for snow and ice are currently in place until Wednesday, affecting parts of Scotland, the whole of Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England, north Wales and the north Midlands.
The forecasters added that updates to the alerts throughout the week are likely to be issued, as they warned of delays to journeys as a result of the snow.
Disruptive snow is expected to fall on Tuesday morning, impacting morning rush hour commuters, the Met Office said. Rail companies have also warned passengers that their journeys will likely be disrupted in the coming days.
What to do before you travel in severe weather
To ensure your travel plans go without a hitch, it’s important to plan your journey in advance, particularly if you’re travelling on routes you’re not familiar with.
Here is National Highway’s advice for what to do before you travel:
- Plan your route
- Check the availability of service areas along your route
- Make sure you know how to operate your headlights and fog lights
- Check your vehicle
- Pack a winter kit
- Check the weather forecast. If snow or ice is expected, consider delaying your journey until it clears.
- Check traffic conditions on our website and on Twitter
Will the weather clear up at the weekend?
As snow and freezing temperatures are cast across the UK at the outset of the week, the Met Office has predicted it will turn milder and wetter for the weekend
The forecasters said: “As we head towards the end of the week, it looks like there will be an upswing in temperatures, with things turning milder, wetter, and possibly much windier for the weekend.”
Weather to turn ‘much colder’ this week
As the snow showers expected to fall on Monday night clear, things are about to get colder for much of the UK, the Met Office has said.
It revealed that daytime temperatures will be in the low single figures for most, potentially slightly less cold in the far south, though sub-zero wind chill is likely.
Despite the cold temperatures, there will be a good deal of sunshine away from the wintry showers near the coasts.
Watch: UK braces for ‘disruptive snow’, ice and cold temperatures
More snow to fall
More snow and ice is expected over the coming days, with temperatures plunging to below average levels for the time of year.
“It is going to be quite a widely cold week,” Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said. “A few degrees below average both day and night for most of the country.”
It is predicted temperatures could drop to minus 2C in London on Friday, minus 4C in Birmingham and minus 7C further north.
There is a possibility of 15-20cm (around 6-7.8in) of snow on ground above 300m (984ft), 5-10cm (around 2-4in) in areas higher than 200m (656ft), with a “chance” that snow could hit lower levels and cause road disruption – although the likelihood of that remains “uncertain”.
“There’s likely to be a widespread frost overnight as we get this colder air coming in from the arctic maritime air mass – cold air from the north pushing down across the country – which will be across the whole country by the middle of the week,” Ms Maxey said.
Where has snow fallen so far?
On Monday, snow dusted grounds across Scotland, including at the Glenshee Ski Centre near Braemar and at Corgarff, both in Aberdeenshire, as well as alongside the A939 near The Lecht in the Cairngorms.
Snow also blanketed the mountain of Ingleborough, while frost covered berries in bushes near Clapham, in the Yorkshire Dales.
Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said snow has mostly fallen on hilltops so far on Monday – with 2cm falling in Lerwick, Shetland.
Where are the weather warnings issued?
The Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK and will likely issue further alerts.
On Monday, a warning comes into force at 3pm and is in place until 10am on Tuesday covering Northern Ireland.
Another yellow alert comes into effect at 4pm and is in place until 10am on Wednesday, covering areas in Scotland, and a third goes live at 7pm and lasts until 10am on Tuesday covering areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the north of England.
Met Office warns of freezing night ahead
The Met Office has urged people to grab their extra blankets as it warned of a freezing night ahead.
The forecasters shared the temperatures Britons across the country can expect this evening - with temperatures plummeting to as far below freezing as -8C in Scotland.
Though temperatures will not fall as low in the far south, residents in these areas will be facing strong winds with a risk of coastal gales
