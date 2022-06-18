Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely.

The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.

But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.

Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday.

It comes after a UK heatwave which saw temperatures approach 33C on Friday. This was the hottest day of the year for the third day in a row.

Britons flocked to beaches, swimming pools and parks as they basked in the scorching temperatures for mid-June.

Crowds flocked to Bournemouth beach as UK saw hottest day of year so far (Getty Images)

But Alex Deakin, a Met Office forecaster, said the weekend’s forecast was “good news” for those not a fan of the heat, with things “turning a little cooler” in England and Wales.

The weather body said the heatwave is set to “end for most of us” on Saturday, with some areas expected to see temperatures drop by as much as 15C.

Parts of the West Midlands could hit 11C on Saturday afternoon, while the North West is predicted to fall to 14C down from 25C the day before.

Southern England is expected to be warmer, with areas on the coast reaching 20C - including 24C in Brighton during the day. Temperatures of 30C are “still possible” in areas furthest south.

Rain is also expected on Saturday, with the Met Office predicting showers across central England in the day, as well as in the south later on. It is forecast to be “locally heavy with isolated thunder“ in the South East.

Crowds headed to beaches on Friday for the heatwave (Getty)

On Sunday, forecasters say “further outbreaks of showery rain” are possible across southern England, while light showers will fall away in the North to leave “broken cloud and sunny spells”.

“There does remain a threat of some thundery rain pushing into southern areas at times but for most it should be a dry day, with temperatures nearer normal for the time of year,” the Met Office said.

The forecaster said the start of next week will be “mainly dry with sunny spells” and “rather warm” for much of the UK.

Northern areas are expected to be often cloudly with light rain.