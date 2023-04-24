For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blustery winds will push heavy wintry showers to parts of north and northeast UK through Monday, with some of it expected to fall as snow in Wales and Scotland, according to new forecasts by the Met Office.

Chilly weather conditions are expected due to the prolonged rain – expected to be heavy at times – predicted all day across the UK, said the weather agency.

Some of the heaviest rainfall is predicted to fall over England and Wales, while the latter and Scotland are expected to receive snow as well.

The rainy and winter-like conditions will be followed by “much brighter” weather across remaining areas in a little respite, but “scattered wintry showers” will continue, the Met office said.

A heavier band of rain will sweep England’s central areas, drifting east through the evening and clearing.

The night will see showers easing across the country, bringing clearer nights after the band of persistent rain drifts out of the country.

Light drizzle is expected to sustain in only a few parts of western England and Wales on Monday evening.

Bright mornings with almost no rain are forecast for the week ahead.

Tuesday, however, will mark a frosty start with wintry showers only in the far northeast continuing on to Wednesday.

It will gradually become less cold ahead in the week.

After the UK experienced its driest February in 30 years, the country is at the “epicentre” of a blossom boom, said the National Trust, which is starting its first ever “Blossom Week”.

It is because of the delayed start to the season that Britons will be able to enjoy the blossom for even longer, it said.

“We are at the epicentre of a truly magnificent show of blossom,” said Andy Jasper, of the National Trust.

“Now more than ever there is so much to explore and discover in gardens and parks all over the country, and there has never been a better time to get outside and take a moment to observe nature waking up in front of our very eyes.”