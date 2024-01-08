UK weather – latest: Heavy snow on the way as Met Office forecasts week-long cold snap
Met Office issues yellow warning for ice for parts of southeast England
Pub owner drnks pint in waist-deep flood water
Heavy snow is on the way for the UK this week as the Met Office has warned of plunging temperatures and a week-long cold snap.
A yellow warning was issued for this morning, from 4am to 10am, covering London and the South East, which is set for “a mix of sleet and snow showers” that will move in from the east and “temperatures near zero”, the forecaster said.
The Met Office cautioned the public to take care as ice and snow are likely to affect roads and train services across Greater London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.
Some snow showers could turn “quite heavy”, the forecaster warned, adding that a few places could see 1-3cm of snow cover, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces.
UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England till Friday.
The cold snap is expected to last till the end of this week and comes as some regions are still trying to grapple with flooding following intense rainfall.
Cold snap is expected to last several days
The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be “established for some time” and “will be a key theme” for this week’s weather, according to Met Office.
The start of the week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates has said.
He added that by the end of next week, there should be a gradual rise in temperatures, at least for a time.
‘Wrap up warm’ says Met Office as yellow warning for ice out in force until 10am on Monday
The Met Office has advised Brits to “wrap up warm” as low temperatures combined with brisk winds will contribute to cold weather. It comes as an amber cold health alert was issued for the week as temperatures are expected to plummet.
“We have an ice warning out in force until 10am, as showers moving in their way in from the east could give some slippery surfaces certainly during rush hour on Monday down towards the southeast.
“As we go through the day those showers migrate their way westward across other southern counties of england turning increasingly to rain as temperatures start to rise.
“Elsewhere apart from the odd shower across the east of northern ireland during the morning, there will be lots of fine weather around, lots of sunshine after a foggy, locally frosty start.
“But staying cold, temperatures no better than 4C or 5C into the afternoon, 5C towards southwest. Add on the effects of a quite brisk east or northeasterly breeze especially across the south and east of the UK, it will feel more like -1 or -2C.
“So you certainly need to wrap up warm if you’re heading out and about.”
Sunak defends government record on flood protection
Rishi Sunak defended the government’s record on flood protection yesterday, saying 49,000 people had avoided potential ruin. “We have over 1,000 Environment Agency personnel on the ground in local communities helping, over 200 pumps have been deployed,” he said, after travelling to Oxfordshire to meet members of the public who have been affected. “We’ve invested £5.2bn in flood defences over the period in question, that’s a record sum, far more than we’ve done (previously), in the future that’s contributed to protecting over 300,000 homes.”
The statement comes after Labour accused the government of being “asleep at the wheel” over flood warnings, as leader Keir Starmer vowed to make flood defences “fit for purpose”.
Mr Starmer wrote on social media that “people’s lives shouldn’t be upended by extreme rain”.
‘Widespread frost’ and ‘below freezing temperatures’ today
The Met Office has warned of ”icy stretches going into Monday morning”.
“Towards the south of England, showers moving in from the north east could give some icy stretches going into Monday morning,” Met Office meteorologist Marco Patagna said.
“Elsewhere, a quieter picture with lots of clear weather around.”
He warned of “some fog patches in one or two spots and also a widespread frost too by Monday morning with temperatures widely dipping down in one or to spots.”
He added, Brits would also experience “a widespread frost by Monday morning with temperatures widely dipping down to if not below freezing certainly to -3C if not -4C in a few rural spots.”
In pictures: Paddles used to get around flooded gardens in Maidenhead
Maidenhead flooding: Gardens become lakes amid worries homes will be uninsurable
One Maidenhead resident had to resort to using a paddleboard to get around his garden, while others fear their homes will become uninsurable as flooding continues in the area.
There are four flood warnings in place in Maidenhead, which could increase – and this has led to residents feeling uncertain about what to expect.
Vanisha Kneafsey, a 44-year-old osteopath who is based in North Town, Maidenhead, said the most “worrying” thing for her is that her home may become uninsurable.
Water levels in the area are expected to get worse by Monday, but she is trying to be “optimistic”.
“We’re kind of sitting ducks in a way,” she said.
Maidenhead flooding: Gardens become lakes amid worries homes will be uninsurable
One Maidenhead resident had to use a paddleboard to move around his garden.
Mapped: Freezing temperatures across the UK as amber health alert issued for cold
The UK will be hit by freezing weather with widspread frost and snow in some areas on Monday.
The Met Office has reported that brisk winds will cause temperatures to plummet. An amber health warning was issued.
An amber alert means “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.
UK weather: Snow and ice as temperatures plunge below freezing in week-long cold snap
The UK faces a week-long cold snap as days of flooding are followed by plunging temperatures.
Britons can expect an overnight freeze on Sunday, forecasters have said with temperatures dropping as low as -4C in parts of the country. Sleet and snow showers are due on Monday, with temperatures during the day struggling to get above 4C.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice across southeast England. The alert is in place from 4am until 10am, meaning drivers could face treacherous conditions on the Monday morning commute.
Snow and ice as temperatures plunge below freezing in week-long UK cold snap
Hundreds of flood alerts also still in place in England after days of heavy rain in wake of Storm Henk
Warning of flooded properties and transport disruption as river levels rise
More properties will flood over the next five days amid increased river levels and more rain, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.
More than 1,800 properties have already flooded after prolonged wet weather and intense rainfall, the agency said, with the impact of high water levels likely to continue over the coming days, particularly around the rivers Trent, Severn and Thames.
The agency said buildings “will flood and there will be travel disruption” during that time period, and local groundwater flooding is also possible in the South of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.
On Sunday evening, 171 flood warnings and 161 flood alerts were in place across the UK.
Warning of flooded properties and transport disruption as river levels rise
More than 1,800 properties have already been hit because of saturated ground, the Environment Agency said.
Snow likely in southeast as Met Office issues yellow warning for ice
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of the south east of England as icy patches and wintry showers were expected to affect some areas on Monday morning leading to potentially slower journeys.
They said: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected by ice, (and in a few places by snow), leading to longer journey times.”
People can also expect a likelihood of ”some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents or injuries more likely.”
