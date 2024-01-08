✕ Close Pub owner drnks pint in waist-deep flood water

Heavy snow is on the way for the UK this week as the Met Office has warned of plunging temperatures and a week-long cold snap.

A yellow warning was issued for this morning, from 4am to 10am, covering London and the South East, which is set for “a mix of sleet and snow showers” that will move in from the east and “temperatures near zero”, the forecaster said.

The Met Office cautioned the public to take care as ice and snow are likely to affect roads and train services across Greater London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Some snow showers could turn “quite heavy”, the forecaster warned, adding that a few places could see 1-3cm of snow cover, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces.

UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England till Friday.

The cold snap is expected to last till the end of this week and comes as some regions are still trying to grapple with flooding following intense rainfall.