The Met Office extended its forecast for thunderstorms for some places even as large parts of the UK will experience a dry and bright day on Tuesday.

The yellow warning remained in place in some regions – mainly across the west of Scotland and Northern Ireland – with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon on Tuesday. These areas, the forecast said, were expected to see heavy rainfall, hail and thunderstorms.

There could be disruption due to thunderstorms, including a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

However, the next few days of the week will see a more “settled” weather pattern with several parts of the UK experiencing very warm sunshine. Sporadic showers are possible in the west, the Met forecast noted.

The Met office said “any remaining showers easing through the evening” on Tuesday will “leave a mostly dry night with clear spells”. There is expected to be a little mist in the west.

Met Office forecaster and meteorologist Simon Partridge was quoted as saying by Sky News that drier weather is expected in the latter parts of the week. “We’ve had some very heavy thunderstorms. The good news is the worst of it is now leaving, as we cool down through the evening it will give the thunderstorms less energy and it will be starting to clear into the Irish Sea.

“We’ve got high pressure starting to rebuild and when you get high pressure that’s what gives us lots of dry, settled weather, like what we’ve had over the last couple of weeks.”

Grab of flooding on road in London on 12 June from Twitter (@SZ_Royde/Twitter)

People relax in a swimming pool suspended between two buildings as hot weather continues, in London, Britain, 12 June 2023 (Reuters)

On Monday, the weather across the UK was “very warm and muggy” with heavy thundery showers developing through the afternoon across many areas.

Across London and South East England, the Met office predicted plenty of sunshine for Tuesday with mostly a dry day. Maximum temperature will rise to 29C. “Feeling very warm inland but cooler in Kent where it’ll be breezy.”

Wednesday is predicted to be sunny and warm with early mist clearing in the morning to leave a mostly dry day “with plenty of very warm sunshine”.

The odd shower is possible in the far northwest through the afternoon, the Met Office said.

The UK experienced its hottest day on record on Sunday with Kew Gardens recording the mercury at 32C and temperatures reaching 30C at Heathrow.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has also issued a “high” air pollution alert for Tuesday as “London experiences the effects of pollution which has travelled in from the continent alongside a build-up of local emissions and sunny weather with high temperatures”.

He said: “On Tuesday alongside the current high temperatures, we will also experience high levels of air pollution.

“Pollution and heat can be a dangerous combination, which is why I’m urging Londoners to look after themselves and each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste, all of which contribute to high levels of pollution.

“This is particularly important in order to protect those who are most vulnerable and help us to build a safer and greener London for all.”

This is the second high air pollution alert this year. The last alert was in January this year.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

The weather forecast predicts that most places will be dry and settled with some very warm sunshine, and feeling fresher than of late. However, some showers are possible in the west, especially later on.