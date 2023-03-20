For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is expected to experience mostly cloudy weather on Monday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle as the country prepares for another round of turbulent weather.

Heavy rain is anticipated in the hills of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and northwest England, with 15 flood alerts still in effect throughout the country, according to the Met Office. A more serious flood warning is in place for Keswick Campsite in Cumbria.

While central and eastern areas may experience occasional mild weather with some bright spells, overall conditions are predicted to be rainy and grey, with temperatures around 10-12C.

The latest forecast has dashed hopes for more pleasant weather conditions after last week’s cold snap saw snowfall and ice in parts of the country.

The forecast for Tuesday up to Thursday predicts the likelihood of rain or showers for all regions.

The forecast said it will be “windy and wet”, with gales expected on Wednesday, while there could be heavy rain with thunder on Thursday.

The Met’s forecast for Friday said there are likely to be “unsettled” conditions, “with showers for all, these perhaps heavy and thundery at times”.

There is a chance of showers in the north turning wintry over high ground, said the Met’s long range forecast between 24 March and 2 April.

Although there is a lower risk of organised rain with strong winds in the southeast at first, the forecaster said it was anticipated that the weather will remain unsettled throughout the weekend, with colder conditions expected to move in from the north, “possibly bringing an overnight frost risk”.

The east is expected to have the best dry weather.

In the forecast for 3-17 April, the weather is likely to remain unsettled, with periods of strong winds and rain interspersed with shorter drier spells, the Met Office said.

Weather map showing areas of rainfall on Monday (Met Office)

The south may experience the wettest weather, with temperatures expected to be close to average, while those in the north may be rather cold with a risk of wintry conditions.

According to Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast due to a change in the jet stream.

He was, however, confident that widespread rain and strong winds will be the “main feature” in the coming days.