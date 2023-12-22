✕ Close Storm Pia: 80mph winds batter Britain with 'do not travel' warnings issued

Storm Pia has unleashed Christmas travel chaos as two major train line closures caused mass cancellations across the UK and flights were grounded due to high winds, while a sudden French strike also forced the Eurotunnel to close.

Eurostar trains have now resumed, but an estimated 25,000 passengers booked on Eurostar on Thursday found their cross-Channel trains cancelled due to sudden strikes.

There were also chaotic scenes at Euston on Thursday as damage to overhead wires between Watford and Milton Keynes disrupted the London-Manchester rail line, while a fallen tree near Doncaster also impacted the line to Edinburgh.

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds brought trees down on top of cars and closed rail lines.

Road congestion is likely to peak on Friday - the last working day before Christmas Day - as the RAC estimated 13.5 million leisure journeys by car would take place across the UK between Friday and Sunday.

Motorists were being advised to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.