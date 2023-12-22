Christmas travel and weather: Train disruption continues as Met Office predicts snow and ice
Motorists advised to travel before 11am or after 6pm
Storm Pia has unleashed Christmas travel chaos as two major train line closures caused mass cancellations across the UK and flights were grounded due to high winds, while a sudden French strike also forced the Eurotunnel to close.
Eurostar trains have now resumed, but an estimated 25,000 passengers booked on Eurostar on Thursday found their cross-Channel trains cancelled due to sudden strikes.
There were also chaotic scenes at Euston on Thursday as damage to overhead wires between Watford and Milton Keynes disrupted the London-Manchester rail line, while a fallen tree near Doncaster also impacted the line to Edinburgh.
It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds brought trees down on top of cars and closed rail lines.
Road congestion is likely to peak on Friday - the last working day before Christmas Day - as the RAC estimated 13.5 million leisure journeys by car would take place across the UK between Friday and Sunday.
Motorists were being advised to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.
London Underground workers to stage strikes in new year
London Underground workers will stage a series of strikes in the new year in a dispute over pay.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a 5% pay offer.
Engineering and maintenance workers will be taking action over January 5/6, with no rest-day working or overtime until January 12.
London Underground control centre and power/control members will be taking action over January 7/8, and fleet workers will walk out on January 8.
Signallers and service controller members will take action on January 9 and 12 while all fleet, stations and trains grades will walk out on January 10.
‘Will it be possible for us to return home in time for Christmas?'
A mother and her two children booked a ferry to France as a back-up after their train was cancelled on Thursday.
Laure Sauve had been rebooked on a 9.30am train on Friday along with her sons Quentin, 16, and Benjamin, 12, but said her 18-year-old son could not book the same train so was travelling separately later in the day.
The 42-year-old university lecturer from Clapham Junction in London said the cancellation on Thursday was “quite a big disappointment”.
But she added that the queues on Friday were “not too bad” as they had been waiting about 30 minutes.
Mrs Sauve said: “We weren’t sure if there were going to be trains today so we booked ferry tickets in case.
“This has happened before, we’ve been in London for 15 years, it’s always like ‘will it be possible for us to be back in France in time for Christmas?’.”
The family said they were spending 10 days in France to see family for Christmas.
French man told his train was cancelled two hours before scheduled departure
A French man received an email two hours before he was due to travel to Paris on Thursday saying his train had been cancelled.
Valentin Walch and Pauline Cerceau, both 26, stayed at a friend’s home overnight but said they saw people who had slept at St Pancras after their travel plans were disrupted.
The pair had been rebooked on a 2pm service on Friday and arrived at the London station at 7am to wait.
Mr Walch, a handball trainer from Chartres, said they were “stressed and a little bit angry” when they saw the email delaying their return to France after a visit to London.
He said: “We prefer to be here early. We know some people who slept in the train station, we’re lucky we stayed at a friend’s.”
Port of Dover has processing time of 90 mins
Christmas getaway disruption is continuing with long queues for cross-Channel journeys, motorway closures and train cancellations.
The Port of Dover in Kent said it is taking about 90 minutes to process cars with pre-booked tickets.
It attributed the delay to a surge in demand for ferries after the Channel Tunnel rail link was closed on Thursday due to unscheduled industrial action by French workers, which ruined the travel plans of tens of thousands of people.
Festive engineering works to hamper train schedules over Christmas
Network Rail is preparing to launch its festive engineering works, which will cause disruption to journeys.
London Paddington will be closed between Sunday and December 27, meaning no mainline trains will serve Heathrow Airport during that period.
London King’s Cross will also be closed on Christmas Eve.
Outside of the capital, an engineering project near Southampton will cause some disruption to services, as will work to build the new Cambridge South station.
No trains will operate on Christmas Day, while a very limited service will run on Boxing Day.
Motorists advised to travel before 11am or after 6pm on last working day before Christmas
Road congestion is likely to peak on Friday - the last working day before Christmas Day - as drivers embarking on leisure trips competed for road space with commuters and business traffic.
The RAC estimated 13.5 million leisure journeys by car would take place across the UK between Friday and Sunday, up 20 per cent on the three days before Christmas Day last year.
Motorists were being advised to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.
Likely traffic hotspots on the M25 identified by transport analysis company Inrix include clockwise between junction 7 (for the M23/Gatwick Airport) and junction 16 (for the M40/Birmingham), and anti-clockwise between junction 17 (Rickmansworth) and junction 12 (for the M3).
Other motorway stretches expected to see long queues included the M1 north from Woburn, Bedfordshire, to Daventry, Northamptonshire, and the M6 south from Wigan, Greater Manchester, to Stafford, Staffordshire.
Festive rail getaway resumes – with peak predicted on Saturday
On Britain’s railways, Friday and Saturday are expected to be the busiest days of the festive season – with extra pressure on the key London terminals of Paddington and King’s Cross. Both intercity stations will be closed on Christmas Eve due to engineering work.
Tens of thousands of passengers on both the East Coast and West Coast main lines had their trains cancelled on Thursday due to the effects of Storm Pia and broken-down trains.
Dozens of trains in and out of London Euston and King’s Cross were axed.
The main East Coast rail firm, LNER, said: “We sincerely apologise for the impact to travel plans ahead of the festive period, due to the strong winds that affected LNER services on Thursday 21 December.”
Tickets from cancelled trains on Thursday can be used on any LNER services on Friday.
All peak ticket restrictions have been lifted by Avanti West Coast until Sunday 7 January, allowing passengers to travel using cheaper off-peak fares.
Eurostar and Eurotunnel resume services after sudden strike closes Channel Tunnel
Tens of thousands of travellers have woken up far from where they wanted to be today, after a sudden strike closed the Channel Tunnel for most of the day.
An estimated 25,000 passengers booked on Eurostar on Thursday found their cross-Channel trains cancelled.
Thirty trains connecting London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam were axed when the tunnel was closed by a walk-out by French staff.
Eurostar trains have now resumed. The rail firm said: “We’ve been informed the strike by Eurotunnel staff is now over. We will run a normal timetable to/from London on 22 December 2023.
“We’re also running additional trains to enable as many passengers as possible to rebook their journey before Christmas.
“We’re sorry that we were unable to provide our usual service on 21 December 2023 due to circumstances outside of our control.”
Car-carrying shuttles between Folkestone and Calais resumed on Thursday evening after the industrial action was lifted.
A spokesperson for Eurotunnel said: “Eurotunnel management and trade union representatives have reached an agreement at the end of a day marked by strike action which led to the closure of the terminals and the interruption of services since midday.
“Eurotunnel welcomes this agreement and reiterates its apologies to all LeShuttle customers as well as Eurostar passengers and rail freight operators whose traffic has been impacted by this strike.”
Full report: Christmas travel chaos as Storm Pia hits and strikes halt Eurostar
Storm Pia has unleashed Christmas travel chaos as major train line closures caused mass cancellations across the UK and flights were grounded by high winds – while a sudden French strike also forced the Eurotunnel to close.
There were chaotic scenes at London Euston and Kings Cross as damage to overhead wires between Watford and Milton Keynes disrupted the main route to Manchester, while a fallen tree near Doncaster also knocked out travel on the East Coast Main Line to Edinburgh.
At Heathrow Airport, British Airways cancelled dozens of flights between domestic and international destinations in Europe and the United States, while a shock French strike at the Eurotunnel left tens of thousands of passengers on 30 Eurostar trains from London, Paris and Brussels unable to travel.
Here is the rundown on how Storm Pia hit the UK on Thursday:
Christmas travel chaos as Storm Pia hits and strikes halt Eurostar
Gusts of 115mph batter UK, uprooting trees, tearing roofs from buildings and cutting power to 40,000 homes
Where are this week’s remaining weather warnings in force?
The Met Office has issued two further weather warnings.
The first came into force in Shetland at 3pm on Thursday, while a second larger warning will take effect at 9pm on Friday, lasting through until midday on Saturday.
The Met Office warns to expect:
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Some roads likely to be affected with longer journey times by road and bus services
