UK weather live: Two airports suspend flights as hundreds of flood warnings issued and more snow forecast
Heavy rain, flooding and snow continue to disrupt travel and cause school closures
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Liverpool and Aberdeen airports were forced to suspend flights on Tuesday morning as heavy rain, flooding and snow continue to disrupt travel and cause school closures.
It came as the Environment Agency issued a critical flood warning – indicating a “danger to life” as a mass evacuation was ordered for the River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire.
It said: “River levels are rising at the Pillings Lock river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt.”
One man has died in the winter storm impacting much of the country, with North Yorkshire police saying a body pulled from floodwater near the River Aire has been formally identified. The man’s next of kin are still being informed.
Flooding means all rail lines are closed between Peterborough and Leicester, affecting CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services.
At 8.10am on Tuesday, the Environment Agency has 190 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 292 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, active across England.
Cold snap expected in Ireland
Ireland has upgraded its weather warning amid an “extremely cold” snap across the island.
Temperatures are expected to plummet to as low as minus 8C while a Status Orange low temperature and ice warning was announced for almost all of the Republic of Ireland.
Irish national weather agency Met Eireann said the advisory applies between 8pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday, applying nationwide except for Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wexford.
This will be followed by a further warning for every county except for Donegal between 6pm Wednesday and 11am Thursday.
It means that there will be extremely cold nights with widespread frost, ice and lying snow.
Yellow snow and ice warning issued over Northern Ireland
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning until midday on Wednesday covering Northern Ireland with snow and icy patches leading to some disruption to travel.
The forecaster warned there will be slippy patches with roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Ambulance service declares critical incident for first time ever
A critical incident has been declared by East Midlands Ambulance (EMAS ) for the first time ever, after a combination of significant patient demand, pressure within local hospitals, and flooding across the East Midlands.
Declaring a critical incident means:
- Rapid release of ambulances from hospital departments. We appreciate this will be challenging for hospital colleagues however, we need to ensure we have emergency ambulances available to respond to people waiting in the community where life is at threat.
- From the morning, local NHS Clinical Hubs to take Category 3 calls (see additional notes) from EMAS and provide support and/or a local alternative NHS pathway for these patient. This allows EMAS to focus on responding to Category 1 (life-threatening) and Category 2 (serious) calls.
- All Category 3 calls (see additional information below) from NHS 111 receive a clinical validation from DHU Healthcare (the provider of 111 services) before it is sent for an ambulance.
In pictures: Frosty Liverpool as John Lennon airport suspends flights
Aberdeen airport pauses flights as crew work to de-ice runway
Hundreds of passengers have had their flights cancelled or delayed due to ongoing issues at Aberdeen Airport.
A spokesman posted on X: “Our teams have been working throughout the night to clear snow and de-ice the airfield.
“Due to the ongoing freezing conditions it’s been necessary to pause operations. Flights will resume when it is safe to do so.”
190 flood warnings and 292 alerts issued
At 8.10am on Tuesday, the Environment Agency has 190 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 292 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, active across England.
National Resources Wales has 15 flood alerts in place.
Large-scale evacuation with River Soar expected to burst banks
The Environment Agency has a severe flood warning – indicating a “danger to life” – in place for the River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire.
It said: “This severe warning has been issued because large-scale evacuation is required.
“River levels are rising at the Pillings Lock river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt.
“Consequently, flooding of properties is expected to continue.
“Areas most at risk are Proctor’s Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar.”
It added: “Please follow advice from emergency services and call 999 if in immediate danger.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments