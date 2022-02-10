✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as up to four inches of snow are forecast to hit parts of the UK this week.

Northern areas of Scotland are expected to see snow from Wednesday evening into Thursday and commuters have been warned that road and rail journeys could be affected.

Several weather-related collisions have been reported in Scotland, on the M9, M8 and M90. Road Police Scotland tweeted Thursday morning warning drivers to “ drive to the prevailing road and weather conditions.”

Last night, temperatures dropped top 0.5C in the Scottish Highlands and are expected to drop as low as -3C in parts of Scotland on Friday with what the Met Office called a “severe frost” developing overnight.

Severe gale force winds will hit the Western Isles in the early hours of Thursday morning bringing gusts up to 75mph which will drop slightly as they move eastwards.