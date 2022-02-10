UK weather – live: Snow warning issued by Met Office as cars crash and temperatures plunge to 0.5C
Up to four inches could cover parts of Scotland ahead of ‘severe frost’
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as up to four inches of snow are forecast to hit parts of the UK this week.
Northern areas of Scotland are expected to see snow from Wednesday evening into Thursday and commuters have been warned that road and rail journeys could be affected.
Several weather-related collisions have been reported in Scotland, on the M9, M8 and M90. Road Police Scotland tweeted Thursday morning warning drivers to “ drive to the prevailing road and weather conditions.”
Last night, temperatures dropped top 0.5C in the Scottish Highlands and are expected to drop as low as -3C in parts of Scotland on Friday with what the Met Office called a “severe frost” developing overnight.
Severe gale force winds will hit the Western Isles in the early hours of Thursday morning bringing gusts up to 75mph which will drop slightly as they move eastwards.
Gusts as high as 94 knots as strong winds hit Scotland
Strong winds are officially impacting Scotland, with yellow weather warnings in place across the country.
Wind gusts have reached as high as 92 knots at the Cairn Gorm summit, a mountain in the Highlands currently experiencing below-freezing temperatures of -2C.
Shropshire’s River Severn now below flood risk threshold
A flood alert issued for the River Severn in Shropshire was updated Thursday morning to say water levels have now fallen below the flood risk thresh hold.
According to the Environment Agency, Crew Green peaked at 5.8m Monday, Montford peaked at 4.8m Monday night, Welsh Bridge peaked at 2.4m Tuesday and Buildwas peaked at 3.5m Tuesday.
Locals have been warned to avoid low lying footpaths and roads near rivers.
The Environment Agency said: “We are closely monitoring the situation.
“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.
“This message will be updated by 9am on Friday 11th February, or as the situation changes.”
Video shows heavy snow and stormy weather in Scotland
Glasgow saw very heavy snow last night as thunder clamoured in the background.
Glasgow will see showers and longer periods of rain today, coupled with strong to gale winds the Met Office said.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in the city until midday.
Conditions should become drier and brighter into the afternoon.
Snow warning in place until 11am
In case you missed it, a yellow weather warning for snow is in place in Scotland until 11am Thursday morning.
The main areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife south west Scotland Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Highlands and Grampian.
Several traffic collisions reported in Scotland
Police said several weather-related collisions were reported on Thursday morning on the M8, M9 and M90 after a yellow weather warning was issued in Scotland.
Drivers have been warned about disruptions to travel and asked to drive safely.
Road Policing Scotland tweeted: “Lots of weather-related collisions already being reported this morning on the M8, M9 and M90 just to name a few.
“Please drive to the prevailing road and weather conditions.
“Look well ahead and increase your following distance to account for any increased stopping distance.”
High winds disrupt road travel in Scotland
Travel watchdog Traffic Scotland has been flagging continuous disruptions on road routes for motorists overnight as parts of Britain brace for severe weather conditions.
Traffic restrictions were reported in both directions on the A87 Skye Bridge, there was a total closure of the A95 at North Aviemore, and caution was advised on several bridges.
The Met Office has predicted gusts reaching about 50mph, and 60mph in some locations.
Weather experts said though these wind speeds are not unusual for the time of the year in Scotland, more damage is anticipated as trees and structures were recently weakened due to the impacts of Storm Corrie and Storm Malik.
Heavy snow and wind headed for Scotland
Heavy snow and strong winds are expected to batter parts of Scotland on Thursday morning.
According to the Met Office, scattered showers will follow with wintry conditions over high grounds. There will be also sunny spells in some parts, however.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “Because you have got that differential it’s possible, quite easily, for warm air at ground level when it heats up to start to rise very quickly up through the cold air and that’s what creates the potential for thunderstorms, so we are likely to see along with the other wintery showers, likely to see hail and snow.”
Video: Watch rare thunderstorm in Glasgow
Thundersnow, also known as a winter thunderstorm, is driven by similar conditions that cause thunder in summer and produce snow instead of rain.
Forecasters had placed a warning for thundersnow in parts of Scotland after a bitterly cold start to Thursday morning as temperatures plummeted to sub-zero across most parts of the UK overnight.
Power outage warning
The Met Office has issued warnings of short term power outages and loss of other services in the areas where yellow severe weather warnings have been issued.
The cold wave hitting parts of the UK is expected to also lead to delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
Driving conditions will also become difficult and would lead to possible delayed high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
The Met has issued a yellow snow warning for much of Scotland, a wind warning for the Western Isles and much of the mainland below Aberdeen. Northern Ireland is covered by a yellow ice warning.
Where is snow expected?
A yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 11am on Thursday, with forecasters warning of potential disruption to travel.
The main areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland and Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Highlands and Grampian.
Accumulations of 2-5cm of snow are possible in areas above 200 metres elevation, with possibly about 10cm on some of the higher routes above 400 metres.
