Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning from Boxing Day onwards as Britain is set to be battered by rain and flooding.

It comes after the Met Office officially declared a white Christmas, with snow falling across parts of Scotland after the record for the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day was broken further south.

“Temperatures are a little nearer to normal for this time of year, generally 4C-6C in the North and a little milder in the South with 9C or 10C,” said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

However, danger-to-life warnings were issued in parts of Wales due to the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater as authorities cautioned about power cuts in some parts of the country.

Ice is likely to develop in major cities, including Inverness and Aberdeen, as the snow clears, posing risks of difficult travel conditions and injuries from slippery paths and roads.

Snow, sleet and rain moved across parts of Scotland, with Tulloch Bridge and Aviemore recording flakes falling, the Met Office announced on X.