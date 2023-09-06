Met Office has say on if we are about to see the hottest day of the year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The hottest day of the year could soon be on the cards for the UK, a Met Office meteorologist has revealed as temperatures have soared to 30C in parts of the country and have met the criteria for heatwaves.

The latest update comes as a heat health alert was increased for most of England amid an official heatwave that can see the mercury rise to the highest levels this year.

The UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, increased its heat health alert from Yellow to Amber midday Tuesday. The alert will last 9pm on Sunday, highlighting increased risks to those more vulnerable to heat.

The alert comes as the Met Office forecasts temperatures to touch or cross 32C on Wednesday and Thursday, with some areas in the southeast reaching as far as 33C.

The weather agency’s latest update said temperatures of 30C were already recorded on Tuesday in Wiggonholt, West Sussex as areas in West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Devon and Wales have hit heatwave criteria.

“In total there’s 13 stations that have officially marked it [heatwave]. As you go through the next couple of days quite a few extra will be added onto that,” said Amy Bokota, meteorologist for the Met Office.

The official record for the highest temperature of the year, which stood at 32.2C in June, could possibly be broken.

“32C is expected tomorrow, 33C perhaps on Thursday, which is expected to be the peak,” Ms Bokota said.

“It will then be 32C right the way until Sunday for some places in the south.”

The June record was set as the UK experienced its hottest weather on record in that month, driven by the climate crisis amid globally recorded extreme temperatures and heatwaves this year.

As the nation emerges from a bout of unsettled weather, high pressure centred over the southeast is set to bring this wave of summer heat even though the meteorological autumn season has started, the Met Office forecast said.

“High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions with temperatures on the rise through the first half of this week,” Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said.

“While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

Mr Sidaway explained that an active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is “helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north”.

“It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

In addition to high daytime temperatures, which could see official heatwaves be observed from as early as Tuesday in some spots, the conditions will also remain uncomfortably warm overnight, especially in the south, with a chance of tropical nights, which is when overnight temperatures remain in excess of 20C, the Met Office said.

The highest overnight minimum temperature for September on record is 21.7C, and this record could be threatened on Wednesday and Thursday nights in particular.

While the week is largely expected to remain hot, there are some breezy and showery conditions in western areas which could subdue the feeling of the temperatures for some.

Another exception to the largely very warm conditions this week is in the far north and west of Scotland, which will see some periods of showery rain at times, in addition to some North Sea coasts which may see some low cloud.

However, temperatures are also set to reach 27C in Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office said.