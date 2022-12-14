✕ Close Londoners band together to move bus stuck during heavy snowfall

Britons have been warned that snow and ice will continue to pose difficulties in parts of the UK today, after thousands were left without power in freezing conditions overnight.

The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and northeast England until noon on Friday.

It comes as the Scottish government declared a major incident for Shetland yesterday after thousands of homes were left without power amid plummeting temperatures.

SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes, but warned full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.

The network issues come as temperatures have dropped to record levels across the country, with minus 17.3C recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Monday into Tuesday, making it the coldest place in the UK for the second night in a row.

Snowy and icy weather across the UK has already caused major disruption on roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised.