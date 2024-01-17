UK weather – live: Met Office warns of coldest night in 14 years as freezing Arctic air sweeps Britain
The coldest temperatures in 14 years could hit the UK tonight, the Met Office has said.
Snow-covered parts of Scotland could reach minus 15C on Tuesday night. Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week because of cold Arctic air before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.
Heavy snow in Scotland led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday and more will remain shut on Wednesday.
The last time temperatures dropped this low was in January 2010, when minus 22.3C was recorded.
A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.
National Highways has put in place a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West on Tuesday, with road users advised to plan ahead and some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place for huge swathes of the UK
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for huge areas of the UK as snow and ice are expected to impact Brits across Scotland, northern Ireland and the north of England including Manchester and Newcastle.
Frequent heavy snow showers will continue to push inland and likely disrupt travel across the region as well as a chance of injuries due to “slips and falls on icy surfaces”.
It has also warned that some rural communities could become cut off. The warnings are expected to be in place until Thursday but the Met Office have warned that this could change.
Conditions are expected to turn ‘stormy’ in coming days, say the Met Office
A Met Office spokeswoman said conditions would turn “stormy” in coming days.
She said the continuing low temperatures were due to the “prolonged nature” of the cold spell which is unusual for this type of weather, as they do not last more than three to five days in normal conditions.
“The air is coming directly from the Arctic, so it is exceptionally cold air,” she said.
“It’s staying cold until Friday, and then looking further ahead into the weekend we’ve got some deep areas of low pressure pushing in, so a big change in weather type, and we could see some stormy conditions by the end of the week.
“The cold isn’t lasting right to end of the week, but we have a very different type of potentially-disruptive weather arriving.”
The weather is forecast to turn stormy on Sunday, she added.
Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
Barney Davis reports:
Thousands of Britons struggling to keep warm this week during the -10C Arctic freeze may be eligible for a £25 cold weather payment from the government.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households to offer support during cold snaps like these.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in a certain area is at or below zero degrees.
In pictures: Snow hits the UK in ‘Arctic blast’
Cold snap causes havoc for National Hunt racing
Officials at Lingfield have admitted they will need “the best of the forecast” after calling an inspection for 8.30am on Wednesday ahead of day one of the track’s Winter Million Festival on Friday.
But with parts of the track frozen on Tuesday afternoon and further sub-zero temperatures forecast, the card appears to be under serious threat.
“We got down to minus 7C last night and we have frost under the fleece that we used to cover the whole track on Saturday,” said clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered.
“We’ve called an inspection following that, and with the ongoing freezing temperatures this week. We’re forecast minus 2C tonight and then minus 5C on Wednesday and Thursday night. We’ll need the best of the forecast for Friday’s fixture.”
Resident’s bin not collected as contents ‘frozen’, says council leaflet
A 58-year-old resident was told the contents of his bin could not be collected as they were “frozen”.
The notice included advice to loosen the contents with a spade or leave bins in a warm place such as a garage or shed.
He told the PA news agency: “The idea we have to keep it somewhere warm is farcical especially when they sometimes arrive early morning.
“I have plenty of suitable plots but they are round the back of the garden – I’m not getting up at 6.30 to wheel them out the front.
“I’m sure a quick shake of the bin would have fixed it.”
The front of the leaflet read: “Due to the cold weather the contents of your bin have frozen.
“We have attempted to empty your bin but this was unsuccessful.”
The coldest January temperatures in 14 years could hit the UK this evening the Met Office has reported, as temperatures could plummet to a chilling -15C overnight.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice continue to be in place across the country as the Met Office warned of travel delays, power cuts and injuries from the cold weather. The warnings are in place until Thursday.
Snow-covered parts of Scotland could reach minus 15C on Tuesday night.
The last time temperatures dropped this low was in January 2010, when minus 22.3C was recorded, according to the Met Office.
Mapped: Where snow is forecast this week as temperatures plummet
Parts of Britain are facing a week of heavy snow as temperatures plummet below freezing for most of the country.
The Met Office has issued five yellow snow and ice warnings across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, parts of Wales and eastern England as an “Arctic chill” is expected to bring up to 20cm of snow.
Temperatures are expected to be about 5 to 6C lower than usual for this time of year - with the Met Office warning the cold snap will wreak havoc on travel plans, trigger power cuts and even cut off rural communities.
Athena Stavrou reports:
Parts of UK expected to see ‘disruptive’ snow this week
Met Office offers advice keeping warm this winter as temperatures plummet
The Met Office has offered some advice on how to keep warm this winter.
The forecaster suggests keeping windows closed, getting boilers serviced, and heating homes to at least -18C.
It comes as temperatures are set to plummet to -15C overnight.
