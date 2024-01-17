✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

The coldest temperatures in 14 years could hit the UK tonight, the Met Office has said.

Snow-covered parts of Scotland could reach minus 15C on Tuesday night. Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week because of cold Arctic air before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.

Heavy snow in Scotland led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday and more will remain shut on Wednesday.

The last time temperatures dropped this low was in January 2010, when minus 22.3C was recorded.

A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.

National Highways has put in place a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West on Tuesday, with road users advised to plan ahead and some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.