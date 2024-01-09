✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

Heavy snow has blanketed parts of the UK as the Met Office warns of temperatures plunging to as low as -9C amid a week-long cold snap.

People in London and the South East woke up to ice, sleet and snow showers on Monday morning, which have continued sporadically throughout the day, with places now covered white.

After temperatures dipped to -8C in the Scottish Highlands on Monday, Tuesday night could be even colder with temperatures potentially dropping by another degree in the region.

Millions of Britons have been also advised to brace themselves after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales, which will last from 3pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday.

The cold snap is expected to last until the end of this week.

It comes as some areas are still grappling with flooding following Storm Henk, leaving communities in fear of a widespread freeze.

An amber cold health alert (CHA), issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and a yellow cold health alert are also in place for large swathes of the country, warning of dangers to the elderly and vulnerable amid the harsh weather.