UK weather – latest: Snow blankets UK as Met Office forecasts temperature plunge to -9C in week-long cold snap
Communities grappling with flooding following Storm Henk now fear a widespread freeze
Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued
Heavy snow has blanketed parts of the UK as the Met Office warns of temperatures plunging to as low as -9C amid a week-long cold snap.
People in London and the South East woke up to ice, sleet and snow showers on Monday morning, which have continued sporadically throughout the day, with places now covered white.
After temperatures dipped to -8C in the Scottish Highlands on Monday, Tuesday night could be even colder with temperatures potentially dropping by another degree in the region.
Millions of Britons have been also advised to brace themselves after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales, which will last from 3pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday.
The cold snap is expected to last until the end of this week.
It comes as some areas are still grappling with flooding following Storm Henk, leaving communities in fear of a widespread freeze.
An amber cold health alert (CHA), issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and a yellow cold health alert are also in place for large swathes of the country, warning of dangers to the elderly and vulnerable amid the harsh weather.
Sodden Britain in the grips of wettest winter in 130 years
Britain is enduring its wettest winter in 130 years as large parts of the country are submerged in water. More than 300 flood warnings have been issued in the aftermath of Storm Henk, as more than 1,000 properties have been flooded and rivers across the country burst their banks.
Since September, there have been eight named storms – the highest number in a season to be named by the Met Office – with the period between July and December last year being the wettest on record since 1890.
Prof Hannah Cloke, a hydrologist at the University of Reading, said the storms have turned the country into a “sopping wet sponge”.
In pictures: Snow falls across the UK as temperatures drop
Mapped: Urgent cold weather alerts as temperatures plunge in -7C freeze
The UK’s top health body has issued urgent cold weather alerts across large swathes of Britain as temperatures plunged to as low as -7C across the country.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber cold health alert for the North West, West Midlands, East Midlands and South West of England until 12pm on Friday 12 January.
It comes as the Met Office warned of icy conditions and forecast 1-3cm of snow in some areas as wintry showers swept across the country overnight.
Mapped: Urgent cold weather alerts as temperatures plunge in -7C freeze
The UK Health Security Agency warned of increased chances of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections across the UK
Sunak attempts to defend Government’s record on flood defences
Mr Sunak has sought to defend the Government’s record on flood protection as he spoke to the media in front of the fast-moving River Thames on Sunday.
He said: “We have over 1,000 Environment Agency personnel on the ground in local communities helping, over 200 pumps have been deployed.
“We’ve invested £5.2 billion in flood defences over the period in question – that’s a record sum, far more than we’ve done (previously); in the future that’s contributed to protecting over 300,000 homes.
“And, of course, there have been many people affected by what’s happened over the past week, but also over 49,000 have been protected from flooding.”
Government has done ‘little more than stare out of the window’, says Labour MP
Environment Minister Robbie Moore said “2,000 properties are flooded” as a result of Storm Henk.
Making a statement to the Commons, the floods minister told MPs: “The Government began planning for the elevated flood risk as soon as the Met Office forecast indicated an unsettled period of weather over Christmas and the new year. The Environment Agency started planning and preparing in the week before Christmas.”
Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed criticised the Government’s long-term record, saying: “With one-in-six homes at risk of flooding, homeowners must be horrified that their Government has done little more than stare out of the window and watch the rain come down.”
Met Office’s forecast for Tuesday
In pictures: Snow hits the UK as cold blast sees temperatures plummet below freezing
Snow has hit parts of the UK, with people in London and the south east waking up to ice, sleet and cold showers as Britons prepare for a cold snap.
Temperatures dipped to -8C at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands while weather conditions are expected to be colder than average for this time of year for much of the week.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales, which will last from 3pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday.
Holly Evans reports:
Snow hits the UK as cold blast sees temperatures plummet below freezing
When will it next snow?
How long will it stay cold
The Met Office’s long-range forecast takes a look at whether the current cold spell will last, or if there will be a return to wet and windy weather.
