The UK is once again set to experience 25C sunshine this week after a weekend downpour, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

While parts of the country can expect dry and warm weather on Monday, others should brace for some rainy and sunny spells apart from the occasional strong winds, the forecast showed.

The Met Office predicts this week to kick off largely dry for England and Wales, where sunny spells are set to dominate after wet and windy conditions brought by storm Betty over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to soar again to the mid-20s, particularly in the south and east.

A different scenario, however, is anticipated in Northern Ireland and Scotland, where blustery conditions can prevail as the day progresses.

The middle of the week will bring a continuation of varying weather patterns across the UK.

Southern and eastern regions are likely to experience a continuation of dry and warm conditions, occasionally punctuated by bright and sunny intervals.

On the flip side, northern and western areas should expect more changeable weather, marked by a mixture of sunshine and showers.

As August gives way to September, a shift towards unsettled weather is on the horizon once again, showed the long-range forecast.

Frequent showers with fleeting periods of sunshine are predicted for the last days of August.

Regions in the east are more likely to encounter heavier and possibly thundery showers, while western areas could experience somewhat drier interludes. They are not, however, exempt from the possibility of showers.

Temperature-wise, many parts of the country can anticipate near-normal values, but areas affected by wetness and strong winds might observe slightly cooler conditions.

The unsettled theme is expected to persist into early September, with northern regions potentially facing a higher likelihood of rain and showers.