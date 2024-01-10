✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

More snow is forecast to hit Britain after parts of the UK were blanketed on Monday, as plunging temperatures of -10C overnight triggered an amber health alert with a cold snap expected to last weeks.

Further snow is expected on higher ground on Wednesday, despite conditions turning a touch milder before a fresh cold front from the north sends the mercury tumbling once again – with colder temperatures forecast to dominate into February.

As a result of this week’s icy conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts across England, in force until Friday, which warn of an increased risk of fatalities and other “significant impacts” across the health and social care service.

Meanwhile, more than 100 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – remain in place following last week's Storm Henk deluge, including a flood warning on the River Thames southwest of London in Wraysbury.

The majority of flood warnings are in the south Midlands, particularly through Reading, Slough, Oxford, Salisbury and further north in Cheltenham and Peterborough. There are also 136 flood alerts in place throughout the same areas where flooding is possible.