UK weather - live: Snow warning issued by Met Office as temperatures set to plummet to -4C
Arctic blast sweeps across country leading temperatures to plummet and bringing wintry hazards risk
The Met Office has warned that the UK could be hit with “disruptive” snow as temperatures could drop to -4C.
The forecaster has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice from Sunday until late on Monday as the temperature across the UK plummet.
The warning will come into place across northern Scotland from 12am on Sunday and from 3am on Monday for Northern Ireland. Both are set to remain until 11:59pm on Monday.
The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.
All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as minus 4C expected.
They come with warnings of travel disruption, power cuts and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
In Scotland, the Met Office said that while snow showers may vary, some low-lying areas could see 10cm in a few hours while 5cm of snow is expected in most places.
As a result of the ongoing icy conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts across England which warn of an increased risk of fatalities and other “significant impacts” across health and social care.
A mild Saturday for most
Much of Britain can look forward to a mild Saturday before wintry weather brings potential disruption to the north of Scotland on Sunday, forecasters said.
The Met Office says the weekend will begin cloudy and cool across much of England and Wales with some occasional breaks of sun, while showers are forecast for Scotland.
Yellow weather warnings of snow and ice are then in place for much of the north of Scotland from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.
The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely.
It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.
Mobile phone services may also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.
The south will remain cloudy on Sunday, with forecasters expecting some outbreaks of rain.
Today’s forecast
Cloudy conditions and rain is expected in the south with occasional sunny spells, the Met Office predicts.
The north will enjoy a brighter day with cold and fresh winds and wintry showers are likely to fall over Scotland.
Yellow weather warning in place tomorrow
The Met Office have enforced a yellow snow and ice warning across northern Scotland as temperatures plummet.
Snow showers are likely to cause some travel disruption and icy surfaces, they warn.
There is expected travel delays as roads and railways are likely to be impacted and icy patches on roads and pavements could cause hazards.
Freezing temperatures to hit UK while US also hit by Artic air
Cold Weather Payments triggered in UK snow – check if you’re eligible and when to expect money
A cold snap has seen the UK blanketed in snow as plunging temperatures reach lows of -10C in parts of the country. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber health alert, meaning that the impacts of the weather are likely to be felt across the health service for a long period.
To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in your area is at or below zero degrees.
Snow showers could last until Wednesday in some regions
The UK’s forecaster has warned that snowfall could last until Wednesday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer explained: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds. The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.
“There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions.
“With cold air firmly in place, any weather systems that move across the country next week will bringing mainly snowfall inland. Models are currently showing us a variety of options for both systems and we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”
Snow and ice warnings issued as temperatures plunge
Forecasters have warned of potential travel disruption as wintry weather is set to sweep across some parts of the country this weekend.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for much of the north of Scotland, which run from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.
The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.
Drivers urged to show caution as freezing conditions to impact highways
With cool conditions in charge and the potential for snow and ice for some from Sunday onwards, travel plans could be impacted.
Amy Fellows, National Network Manager at National Highways said: “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.
“National Highways also reminds motorists to keep TRIP in mind ahead of journeys – Top-up: oil, water, screen wash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast.”
Drivers could be fined £80 for common de-icing trick for windscreens
Rushing out for work or the school run in the freezing weather can be a pain. It’s tempting to cut corners and speed up the process any way you can - especially when it comes to de-icing your car.
However, one commonly used method could see drivers fined up to £80 according to driving regulations.
When faced with frosty, frozen-over windshields - you could be tempted to keep your engine running to warm up the vehicle while you work away at the screen. But this could be considered an offence, punishable by a fine.
Yellow weather warnings issued across northern Scotland and Ireland
Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for potentially disruptive snow and ice have been issued covering parts of northern Scotland for Sunday and Monday and Northern Ireland for Monday.
In their latest press release, the Met Office said: “Brisk northerly winds will drive showers well inland across Northern Ireland on Monday, with these initially falling as snow over higher ground and sleet and rain elsewhere.
“However, as increasingly cold air spreads south, showers will fall as snow to all levels during the day. Up to 5 cm of snow is likely over higher routes with a few cms also expected at lower levels.”
