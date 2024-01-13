✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

The Met Office has warned that the UK could be hit with “disruptive” snow as temperatures could drop to -4C.

The forecaster has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice from Sunday until late on Monday as the temperature across the UK plummet.

The warning will come into place across northern Scotland from 12am on Sunday and from 3am on Monday for Northern Ireland. Both are set to remain until 11:59pm on Monday.

The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.

All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as minus 4C expected.

They come with warnings of travel disruption, power cuts and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

In Scotland, the Met Office said that while snow showers may vary, some low-lying areas could see 10cm in a few hours while 5cm of snow is expected in most places.

As a result of the ongoing icy conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts across England which warn of an increased risk of fatalities and other “significant impacts” across health and social care.