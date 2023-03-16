Weather warnings as Met Office forecasts heavy downpours across UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Heavy rain has been forecast for the north of the UK on Thursday as the country braces for another chilly day amid cold winds from the arctic.

A yellow warning has been issued by Met Office for Thursday with rain expected across parts of England, Wales and Scotland, while snow is expected in parts of northern England and Scotland.

The showers, initially widespread, are expected to be confined to northern Scotland later in the day.

The rest of the country will experience mostly cloudy weather with occasional rain or drizzle. Western hills are likely to see the most persistent rain.

Northern Ireland is expected to experience showery weather later in the day.

This comes after the UK experienced snow and ice last week with temperatures remaining lower than averge. But overnight on Wednesday, the conditions have turned milder than the previous nights.

For the week ahead, the Met Office says weather is expected to remain unsettled with windy conditions at times.

Most areas will experience mild weather on Friday and Saturday, while colder conditions will continue to affect the north of Scotland throughout. Temperatures are expected to be average across the south on Sunday.

At the start of the next week is when heavy showers and rain are expected in the west, with some bright spells but also strong winds and coastal gales at times.

Spells of rain are likely in northeast England and east Scotland, with snow possible over high ground, the forecaster says.

Unsettled conditions are expected for most of the period, with rainy periods and strong winds likely before spring.

There is a continued risk of snow in northern parts of the country, particularly over the higher ground of Scotland, with showers possible in the far north at times.

Wet conditions are expected in the west, especially on west and southwest-facing hills. Temperatures overall will be near average to mild in the south, but near average to cold in the north.