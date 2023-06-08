✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The Met Office have issued the first heat alert of the year as parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to hit a scorching 30C in some parts of England as a yellow heat alert was issued for London, the east and west Midlands, and the east, south-east and south-west.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south.

“Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.”

A yellow alert means hot weather may lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for those over 65 years of age along with those who have pre-existing conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the UKHSA said.

The alert is currently in place from 9am on Friday 9 June to 9am on Monday 12 June.