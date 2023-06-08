First heat health alert of 2023 as UK to be hotter than Ibiza and Madrid – latest news
Temperatures set to climb to a sweltering 30C in parts of England
The Met Office have issued the first heat alert of the year as parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to hit a scorching 30C in some parts of England as a yellow heat alert was issued for London, the east and west Midlands, and the east, south-east and south-west.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south.
“Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.”
A yellow alert means hot weather may lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for those over 65 years of age along with those who have pre-existing conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the UKHSA said.
The alert is currently in place from 9am on Friday 9 June to 9am on Monday 12 June.
Temperatures to peak at 30C this weekend, Met Office says
“Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption in the far southwest from as early as late Friday, but more likely more widely into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event.”
Met Office reveals when ‘warm plume’ will bring 30C heatwave
The Met Office has predicted when the UK will get “a warm plume of air being drawn in from the south” that will bring hotter and more unsettled conditions, and will lead to the first heat-health alert of the year.
The latest weather prediction for the UK comes after reports of the arrival of an “Iberian Plume” from the Iberian Peninsula that cuts across Spain and Portugal.
The current high-pressure system that has been responsible for the recent calm weather is now moving towards Scandinavia, making way for hotter air to move, raising temperatures and introducing some thundery showers later this week and into the weekend.
