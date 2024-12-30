UK weather live: Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as fog causes fourth day of Gatwick travel chaos
Snow, rain and wind could hit parts of the UK from Monday, Met Office says
Snow, rain and heavy winds are set to hit the UK over the New Year as the Met Office issues countrywide weather warnings.
Yellow warnings are in place for Monday to Thursday, as severe weather is set to travel from Scotland southward overnight on New Year’s Eve.
The Met Office has said travel delays can be expected as a result of the bad weather, with forecasters advising travellers factor extra time into their journeys over the coming few days.
Meanwhile disruption continues at Gatwick Airport for a fourth day as thick fog causes flight cancellations and delays during the airport’s busy holiday period.
A spokesperson for the airport has confirmed that air restrictions will be kept in place because of low visibility in airfields affected by fog.
“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience,” they said, adding: “Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”
It follows three days of disruption at the UK’s busiest airports, with less severe delays seen across the weekend at Stansted, Heathrow, Luton, Gatwick, and Manchester Airports.
Passengers on flights delayed by more than two hours may be entitled to assistance, including food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary.
Many flight delays into early hours of Monday morning
At London Gatwick, short-notice cancellations continued long into Sunday night, with easyJet in particular grounding dozens of flights as passengers waited in the terminals.
British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air also left thousands of people stranded on Sunday with cancellations to and from the Sussex airport.
Many of the passengers who made it back to Gatwick were severely delayed, with some easyJet, BA and Tui flights arriving four hours or more behind schedule.
But the record delay on Sunday was a Ryanair lunchtime flight from Belfast International to London Stansted, which took off 12 hours late and landed at the Essex airport at 2.11am.
How long will the icy, wet and windy weather last?
Northerly winds will draw cold air across the UK. Showers of rain and sleet will turn increasingly to snow, especially across the north, and coasts which are exposed to the onshore wind.
This cold, showery northerly may persist in the east, as high pressure builds in the Atlantic brings a period of more settled weather to western areas.
There is also a chance that rain may move in from the south over the first weekend of January, falling as snow as it runs into colder air. Into the following week, a fairly changeable picture is probable.
Wettest and windiest weather in the north and west, whilst the south and east will more likely remain more settled overall.
How do I qualify for a cash payout if my flight is delayed?
If you are flying from a UK/EU airport or on a British/ European airline and are delayed in arrival by at least three hours, the presumption is that you are owed hundreds of pounds in compensation.
The payment depends on distance:
The only way the airline can avoid paying out is by demonstrating “extraordinary circumstances” were responsible.
extraordinary circumstances refers to “political instability, meteorological conditions incompatible with the operation of the flight concerned, security risks, unexpected flight safety shortcomings and strikes”.
Met office chief says volatile week looking complicated to predict
Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said the forecast for the upcoming week was “complicated” and urged people to check the forecast regularly in order to update their plans.
He said: “Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week.
“With such a varied and complex weather situation, there is potential for the pattern of warnings to shift and possibly escalate in some areas.
“With lots of celebrations and people on the move over the coming days, we are urging everyone to keep checking the forecast so they can update their plans.”
Wales set for soggy start to New Year with potential flooding
Those hoping to travel on New Year’s Day should check road conditions and public transport updates before embarking on their journeys.
In Wales, the new year will be off to a soggy start as the majority of the country is likely to be drenched by up to 60mm of rain causing delays for road transport, potential power cuts and flooding.
20cm snow persistent expected
A yellow warning for “persistent snow” likely to cause travel disruption has been issued for Orkney and Shetland during Hogmanay.
The Met Office alert covers all of the islands and is in place from 5am all day on Tuesday.
Up to 20cm of snow are expected in the worst affected areas, mainly Mainland and Hoy, with 5 to 10cm predicted elsewhere.
Longer road journey times are likely as a result of difficult driving conditions, the forecaster warned.
