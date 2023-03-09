UK weather – latest: Britain braces for ‘blizzard conditions’ and travel disruption amid amber snow warning
Tuesday marked the coldest night of the year so far
A Met Office amber warning has been issued for “significant disruption” from “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” as parts of the UK could be covered in up to 40cm of snow.
Snow storms are expected to hit large swathes of central and northern England today, forecasters warned.
The warning will remain in place for 21 hours from 3pm today – and “significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely.
Several milder yellow weather warnings for snow have also been issued, covering much of the nation from Wednesday to Friday.
Tuesday marked the coldest night of the year so far, and more sub-zero overnight temperatures are expected in all four UK nations in the coming days. Temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight.
Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said this was the coldest March temperature recorded since 2010, but that it is “not that unusual to see snow in March”.
Amber snow warning as up to 40cm to fall during ‘blizzard conditions’
The current Arctic blast, which saw temperatures drop to -15.4C at Kinbrace in Scotland in the early hours of Wednesday, will continue through the week with the Midlands and north of England facing heavy snow.
A number of National Severe Weather Warnings are in place across the UK as snow continues to cause disruption through the week.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more:
Warning is in place for northern England and the Midlands
Where will it snow?
Snow storms with “blizzard conditions” are set to hit parts of the UK as temperatures plunge to -15C again overnight.
Yellow weather alerts for snow and ice are currently in place across large parts of the UK, with Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia among the areas being warned of snowfall on Wednesday evening.
One yellow alert, which warns snow showers and travel disruption are likely, covers northern parts of Scotland, where the Met Office says temperatures could drop to -15C overnight. The warning is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.
More in this report:
Will it snow tonight and where?
Multiple weather warnings are in place across the UK
What Thursday will look like
Here’s the weather forecast for today:
Here are weather extremes from Wednesday
An area of rain, sleet and snow pushed north across much of England and Wales yesterday.
Further north, after the coldest night of the year so far, it was dry with long sunny spells and scattered snow showers.
Yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice across parts of Scotland
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across much of Scotland on today as temperatures fell below zero overnight.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in the north of Scotland, where temperatures were as low as minus 4C in the early hours today.
A further yellow warning is in place for snow across the central belt, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders – with an additional warning for snow and ice in place for the south east of the country.
Read the details here:
In pictures: Snow across the UK
UK braces for strong winds bringing blizzard conditions and travel disruption
The UK is set to experience severe snowstorms and travel disruption today, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 40cm of snow to the area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.
Yesterday night was expected to be cold, with temperatures around minus 1C in south-east England, and as low as minus 13C in northern Scotland.
Report:
UK braces for strong winds bringing blizzard conditions and travel disruption
The UK Health Security Agency has placed all regions of England under a level 3 cold weather alert.
Drivers told to go carefully as snow forecast across all counties
Drivers have been urged to exercise caution and to expect disruption as snow and ice are expected across the country from Thursday.
Forecasters have issued a yellow snow warning for all counties, which comes into effect overnight.
Met Eireann said rain, sleet and snow will spread north across the country, with snow expected in many areas, along with icy conditions.
This could be up to 10cm deep in some places, with more possible on higher ground.
More in this report:
Rain, sleet and snow is expected to spread north across the country overnight.
Britain braced for five days of snow as map reveals coldest places in UK
A map reveals the overnight temperatures forecast for some cities and towns across the country as the UK braces for another cold snap and snow.
Aberdeen, Belfast, Newcastle, Manchester and Hull also look set to experience sub-zero conditions and the Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice covering parts of England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.
Drivers told to go carefully as snow forecast across all counties in Ireland
Drivers have been urged to exercise caution and to expect disruption as snow and ice are expected across the country from Thursday.
Forecasters have issued a yellow snow warning for all counties, which comes into effect overnight.
Met Eireann said rain, sleet and snow will spread north across the country, with snow expected in many areas, along with icy conditions.
This could be up to 10cm deep in some places, with more possible on higher ground.
Sleet and snow is likely to turn to rain in the south for a time on Thursday, posing a risk of hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility.
The yellow snow warning remains in effect nationwide until 11pm on Thursday, while a yellow low temperature warning is in place from 9pm Thursday until 10am on Friday.
A snow-ice warning for the Leinster counties, Cavan and Monaghan will be in place from 11pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.
The Met Office has also warned that heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption in all counties in Northern Ireland on Thursday and Friday, with the warning in place from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.
It said this could lead to travel delays on roads “stranding some vehicles and passengers”, some rural communities being cut off and power supplies and mobile phone coverage being affected.
The Road Safety Authority has urged drivers to expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility.
Drivers are being advised to remove all snow from their cars, clear windows and mirrors before setting out, to use the car’s controls “delicately” in snowy conditions and ensure extra distance to the vehicle in front.
