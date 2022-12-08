RAC has warned drivers to be vigilant (AFP/Getty)

The severe cold snap expected to bring “blizzard conditions” and temperatures below -10C to parts of the UK is now forecast to last at least seven days.

The Met Office has issued a flurry of weather warnings across the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, and advises residents to brace for travel disruption and hazardous conditions as Arctic winds bring snow to northern Scotland, and ice and sub-zero nights across the rest of Britain.

“The pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see double digit minus figures overnight in areas that are prone to frosts and areas where there is lying snow,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

Health authorities have issed their own alert and have advised people to keep the main room in their homes heated to at least 18C where possible, with drivers warned to check their cars and carry provisions in case of a breakdown.

In Sheffield, the Red Cross has been drafted in and a “major incident” declared, after a burst water main left thousands without gas in the face of plunging temperatures.