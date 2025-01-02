Weather latest: Up to 30cm of snow to blanket UK as Met Office warn of freezing rain and power cuts
Cold snap set to grip country with snow possible across large areas over weekend
A three day yellow snow warning has been issued for most of England over the weekend as the UK braces for a cold snap in the first week of 2025.
The warning area covers all of Wales, southern Scotland, and almost all of England – barring parts of the southern and eastern coasts – and will be in place from 12pm on Saturday until 9am on Monday.
Travel delays and power cuts are likely in the most affected areas of the Midlands, Wales and northern England, which could see anything between 5cm and 30cm of snow.
Ahead of the weekend, snow hit the ground in the west end of Aberdeen on Thursday morning, as an ice and snow warning was in place in the area until 10am.
It comes as devastating scenes of flooding were seen in Manchester on New Years Day, with Greater Manchester Police declaring a major incident.
Many were stranded or forced to evacuate from their homes as train lines and major roads were closed following heavy rain overnight.
A three-day snow warning has been issued by the Met Office for much of Britain, with temperatures set to plunge for the first weekend of 2025.
Around 5cm of snow is expected to fall widely across swathes of the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales or the Pennines.
The forecasters warned that some could experience power cuts during the 45 hour alert beginning on Saturday, while there is a slight chance that some rural communities could also become cut off.
See where snow is due to fall here:
Weather warnings ends
Two weather warnings that were in place this morning have now expired.
One yellow warning for ice covering all of northern England, Northern Ireland, northern Wales, and much of Scotland expired at 10am on Thursday, alongside another for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland.
The next weather warning will come into place on Saturday and remain until Monday morning, with most of England being warned to expect snow.
Over 100 flood warnings and alerts in place
There are currently 124 flood warnings and alerts in place across England, Scotland and Wales.
In England, there are currently 24 warnings and 70 less severe alerts in place.
In Scotland there are 11 warnings and four alerts in place while in Wales there are four warnings 11 alerts in place.
Extreme flooding as banks of canal collapse
Devastating flooding has been seen in Cheshire after the banks of a canal collapsed on New Year’s Day.
The region was hit with heavy rain overnight, with Greater Manchester police declaring a major incident due to flooding.
Footage from near the billage of Little Bollington showed fields being completely flooded by water from the Bridgewater Canal after its banks collapsed.
What weather warnings are in place today?
There is currently a yellow ice warning in place covering all of northern England, Northern Ireland, northern Wales, and much of Scotland until 10am on Thursday.
The Met Office has warned people to look out for some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland for the same time period.
Forecast for today
Thursday is expected to feel much colder than the last few days, the Met Office has said as the New Year brings in a “cold snap” across the country.
The forecasters said it will be a cold but mostly sunny day across the UK, with wintry showers expected for coasts exposed to the northerly breeze and North Sea. It will remain blustery in the north and east with lighter winds elsewhere.
Tnought, a cold and frosty night will follow for all with icy stretches possible. Wintry showers will persist in the north and patchy freezing fog is possible in the west.
Statement from Greater Manchester Police on flooding
On Wednesday evening, Chief Superintendent Colette Rose said: “We are continuing to monitor the whole of Greater Manchester as we look to co-ordinate the emergency response involving a variety of services.
“Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been key to this to ensure we can keep those people and communities safe after the severe weather we have had.
“Thankfully, due to the efforts of all involved so far no one has been seriously injured or come to harm and would like to thank members of the public for their continued co-operation especially around the road closures in place and looking out for each other.
“Anyone still affected should continue to check the relevant detail being shared by their local council, the fire service and Transport for Greater Manchester to ensure they can get the support available that may be needed.”
