UK weather live: Man’s body found near Yorkshire river as dozens rescued from flooded homes
Nearly 60 people rescued from swamped homes and vehicles as commuters experience significant disruption
Fresh weather warnings are in place for Tuesday morning across the UK as heavy rains, flooding and snow continue to disrupt travel and cause school closures.
One man has died in the winter storm impacting much of the country, with North Yorkshire police saying a body pulled from floodwater near the River Aire has been formally identified. The man’s next of kin are still being informed.
Snow and ice warnings are in place across most of southwest England and Wales, and parts of northwest England and the West Midlands, until 10am. The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland until midday, and in Northern Ireland until 11am.
A critical incident has been declared by East Midlands Ambulance for the first time ever, with flooding partly responsible for the “level of escalation”.
A major incident was declared by authorities in Lincolnshire on Monday night, with a warning that more flooding could occur today. Lincolnshire Resilience Forum said 34 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts were in place across the county, with reports of 62 properties “internally flooded”.
Pub owner rescues woman in Leicestershire
One woman was rescued from a car by a pub owner in Leicestershire who waded up to his chest in frigid floodwaters to pull her from the vehicle and carry her to safety.
Cimi Kazazi, the owner of the Italian Greyhound in Great Glen, had arrived at his business in the morning to find it partially under water, Luigi Salcini, the pub manager told the Associated Press.
The woman had tried to drive to her house when her car, covered with a dusting of snow from the night before, got stuck. Eventually the water rose up to the windows.
“She started to drive but realised the car was deeper and she started going down with the water,” Mr Salcini said.
“She started to scream, ‘Help’ and we came out and Cimi went to rescue her.”
Nearly 60 people were rescued from swamped homes and vehicles, the Leicestershire fire service said on the X social media platform. Emergency workers were trying to pluck children from a school in Edenham, where they were safe but stranded, the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum posted on X.
Dozens rescued as winter storm disrupts life across UK
Dozens of people were rescued from flooded homes and stranded cars yesterday as a wet and cold spell continued to disrupt life across the country, with more wintry weather expected.
Hundreds of schools were closed for the first day of classes of 2025, trains were halted and commuters experienced significant disruption as sections of motorways and major roads were closed from high water and snow that made driving hazardous.
Much of the UK has been hit by strong winds and periods of precipitation that struck before New Year’s Day and snuffed out several fireworks displays and other celebrations. Several communities have faced significant flooding since the start of the year.
Several train lines were shut down or experiencing delays due to floodwaters or trees that had fallen on tracks.
Forecasters warn ice and snow to disrupt Scottish roads
Wintry weather could cause further travel disruption in large parts of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for northern and western Scotland, including the northern and western isles.
The forecasters said there is a likelihood of roads and railways being disrupted, and icy patches forming on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
This latest warning comes into effect at 4pm on Monday and expires at 12pm on Tuesday.
Police say man who died in North Yorkshire river has been formally identified
The body of a man recovered from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire has been formally identified, police said.
Authorities have not yet released his name, saying that efforts to trace his next of kin are ongoing.
The man’s body was recovered from a flooded area near the River Aire on Monday. North Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicions of wrongdoing.
Authorities warn of more flooding in Lincolnshire
A major incident was declared by authorities in Lincolnshire yesterday night, with a warning that more flooding could occur this morning. Lincolnshire Resilience Forum said 34 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts were in place across the county, with reports of 62 properties “internally flooded”.
“We are keeping a really close watch on this as it develops because we know that there might potentially be more flooding, particularly in areas which may be affected by tidal waters,” a statement said.
Fresh weather warnings in place after day of severe flooding
Fresh weather warnings have come into force in parts of the UK a day after severe flooding and snow caused travel disruption and school closures.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place amid fears that more flooding could be on the way.
A snow and ice warning is in place across most of southwest England and Wales, and parts of northwest England and the West Midlands, until 10am this morning.
The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland until midday, and in Northern Ireland until 11am.
A critical incident has been declared by East Midlands Ambulance for the first time ever, with flooding partly responsible for the “level of escalation”.
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place across the country as wintry conditions continue to cause travel disruption and school closures across the UK.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice come into force across large parts of the UK on Monday afternoon and will remain in place into Tuesday.
Many commuters suffered travel disruption on Monday morning, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked.
At 9pm, the Environment Agency had one severe flood warning, where there is potential danger to life, 186 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 302 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, active across England.
At the same time, National Resources Wales had two flood warnings and 16 flood alerts in place.
Winter weather brings various hazards that people have to contend with to keep warm and safe.
These dangers can include carbon monoxide poisoning, hypothermia and frozen pipes that can burst and make homes unlivable.
Public safety officials and experts say there are multiple ways people can prepare themselves to avoid these winter weather hazards and keep themselves safe.
Flights cancelled at Aberdeen Airport as staff unable to de-ice planes
Airline companies based at Aberdeen Airport have had to cancel and delay flights as they have been unable to de-ice planes, with many being rerouted through Edinburgh Airport.
Although the runway at the airport remains open and operational, the respective airline companies have had no choice but to make the decision.
A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We understand how frustrating delays can be, especially during challenging weather conditions.
“While the airport is responsible for de-icing runways and taxiways to ensure safe take-offs and landings, the de-icing of individual aircraft is managed by the airlines and their contracted ground handling teams.
“Aberdeen International Airport has remained open and operational due to the hard work of our team in maintaining the airfield.”
Showers are also due to fall as rain or sleet on lower ground on Monday evening, with forecasters warning this could lead to a risk of icy stretches.
