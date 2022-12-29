Winter storm Elliott – latest: Buffalo blizzard deaths hit 38 as New York National Guard do wellness checks
Buffalo region worst affected in US with at least 38 deaths after blizzard dumped 50 inches of snow on city
‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US
One of the coldest Christmases in modern memory has left more than 60 people dead across the US, with 38 people killed in and around the city of Buffalo, which was hammered by over 50 inches of snow.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed three additional deaths on Wednesday, marking the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations.
State and military police have now been sent to Buffalo to enforce a driving ban so that officials can clear the snow and people stranded in cars and homes can finally be reached, while the state National Guard went door to door conducting welfare checks in neighbourhoods that lost electricity.
As the city continues to dig out of the storm, the death toll is expected to climb further.
Beyond New York state, winter storm Elliott’s icy bite also saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.
While many airlines have begun recovering from the storm, Southwest Airlines continued to ax thousands of flights again on Tuesday – prompting an investigation by the federal government into its actions.
Nearly 1,600 bats rescued from cold in Texas
Nearly 1,600 bats were rescued from cold weather in Texas and temporarily housed in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director.
The bats all fell to the ground when they lost their grip in the cold weather. And on Wednesday night the flying mammals were all set to be released back to their homes under two Houston-area bridges.
Buffalo officials raise death toll to 38
As of Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo officials say that 38 people have died as a result of blizzard conditions in Western New York.
Authorities say that 37 deaths took place in Erie County, and one death has been reported in Niagara County, reported WKBW.
National Guard go door to door in Buffalo
The National Guard went door to door in some areas of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the brutal winter storms.
Tourists flock to frozen Niagara Falls as Buffalo's devastating storm death toll continues to climb
Niagara Falls transformed into a winter wonderland after one of the worst storms in living memory.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Tourists flock to frozen Niagara Falls as Buffalo’s storm death toll rises
Niagara Falls transformed into a winter wonderland after one of the worst storms in living memory.
Nine people arrested by Buffalo police for looting
Nine arrests were made on Tuesday by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, the department announced. have announced.
Buffalo storm clean up branded ‘embarrassing’
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has called the City of Buffalo’s storm clean-up “embarrassing” and says the county may take over snow cleaning operations in e future.
“The mayor’s not going to be happy to hear about it, but storm after storm after storm after storm, the City, unfortunately, is the last one to be opened and that shouldn’t be the case,” Mr Poloncarz said.
“It’s embarrassing, to tell you the truth.”
Body of Michigan physician found in frozen pond five days after disappearance
Dr Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital last week.
Body of Michigan physician found in frozen pond five days after disappearance
Dr Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital last week
Hero Florida teacher helps reunite travellers with missing bags amid Southwest luggage chaos
In a nightmare line with her husband trying to retrieve their luggage, Brittany Loubier-Vervisch had a eureka moment.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Hero Florida teacher helps reunite travellers with missing bags amid luggage chaos
In a nightmare line with her husband trying to retrieve their luggage, Brittany Loubier-Vervisch had a eureka moment
The stories of those who died in Buffalo
As the storm rolled into Buffalo with unexpected speed on 23 December and Christmas eve, there are many horrible stories of people who froze to death in their cars or on the streets.
One of them was Anndel Taylor, 22, who sent videos to her family describing how scared she was as she sat trapped in her snow-covered car for more than 18 hours starting on the afternoon of 23 December.
Another was Monique Alexander, 52, a grandmother of three who "just loved taking care of people", who went out to get groceries on Christmas Eve and was found dead that evening on Delaware Avenue, partially buried in snow.
Timothy Murphy died in his home of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after heavy snow blocked up an external furnace.
Carolyn Eubanks, 63, collapsed in the street while her son was trying to rescue her from her house, which had lost the electricity she needed to power her oxygen machine.
Buffalo death toll rises to 34
The death toll in Buffalo, New York and Erie County has risen to 34, says county executive Mark Poloncarz.
He told reporters that 26 of those were found in the city of Buffalo, with seven more recovered from the suburbs and one from an unknown location.
“We unfortunately have to say that of the 34, there are two John Does and one Jane Does,” said Mr Poloncarz, meaning that the bodies could not be identified.
“If you have a loved one that you know is missing, please contact your local police department to help us identify these three individuals.”
