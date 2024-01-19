✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for wind as Britain continues to be gripped by a -9C Arctic freeze.

More snow is forecast on Friday before what the Met Office said would be a weekend washout as the cold snap reaches its peak and snow begins to melt.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “Rainfall totals are really expected to build up and with some snow melt means we could see some flooding issues.”

A new wind warning covering the entire country, except the south east, Wales and Northern Ireland, has been issued by the Met Office from 6am Sunday to 6am Monday.

Strong winds are expected to disrupt travel, damage buildings and lives could be endangered by flying debris, the forecaster warned.

Many areas of the UK experienced their coldest night on Wednesday with Scotland seeing temperatures dropping to -10C and England -11C.

Heavy snow in Scotland earlier led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday.