The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for wind as Britain continues to be gripped by a -9C Arctic freeze.
More snow is forecast on Friday before what the Met Office said would be a weekend washout as the cold snap reaches its peak and snow begins to melt.
Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “Rainfall totals are really expected to build up and with some snow melt means we could see some flooding issues.”
A new wind warning covering the entire country, except the south east, Wales and Northern Ireland, has been issued by the Met Office from 6am Sunday to 6am Monday.
Strong winds are expected to disrupt travel, damage buildings and lives could be endangered by flying debris, the forecaster warned.
Many areas of the UK experienced their coldest night on Wednesday with Scotland seeing temperatures dropping to -10C and England -11C.
Heavy snow in Scotland earlier led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday.
‘It is vital to check in on friends and family’ government agency warns as amber cold health alert in place across UK
An amber cold health alert remains in place across the UK and was extended to be in place until midday on Saturday.
An amber alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk. Older people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the cold weather.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:
The temperatures we will see leading into the week ahead can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.
Nearly 5,000 excess deaths caused by cold homes last winter
The End Fuel Poverty Coalition released new analysis of data on Wednesday which reveals that 4,950 excess deaths were caused by cold homes last winter.
It comes as temperatures fell as low as -14C this week.
A spokesperson for End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “Figures from the Warm This Winter campaign show that 8.3m adults are living in cold damp homes this winter and, as temperatures drop, these conditions go from being uncomfortable to downright dangerous.”
Clarence House Chase meeting falls victim to the weather
Saturday’s BetMGM Clarence House Chase fixture at Ascot has been abandoned due to a frozen track.
A third clash will not take place this weekend, with the track deemed unraceable following a 4pm inspection on Thursday and further freezing temperatures forecast.
A statement from Ascot posted on X, formerly Twitter, read: “The BetMGM Clarence House Chase Raceday has been abandoned.
“Temperatures dropped to minus 6C overnight into Thursday and the track is still frozen in places at 4pm under the covers.
“Given the forecast remains for sub-zero temperatures over the next two nights there is no prospect of improvement before raceday on Saturday.”
Over 367,000 UK households without central heating in sub-zero temperatures
Around 367,000 households in Britain are without central heating as the UK faces an Arctic cold snap with temperatures as low as -10C.
An amber cold health alert is currently in place for the whole of the UK and has been extended until midday on Saturday.
Experts at the UK Health Security Agency warned the cold snap can bring an increased likelihood of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and pose a particularly serious risk for older people.
According to data from the last Census run by the Office for National Statistics in 2021, 367,119 households are without any central heating at all.
New research reveals nearly 5,000 excess deaths were caused by cold homes last winter
Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
Barney Davis reports:
Thousands of Britons struggling to keep warm this week during the -10C Arctic freeze may be eligible for a £25 cold weather payment from the government.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households to offer support during cold snaps like these.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in a certain area is at or below zero degrees.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has set out which postcodes will receive the £25 cold weather payments
Temperatures remain below zero on Friday as cold snap expected to end over weekend
Huge swathes of the UK experienced the coldest nights of winter so far as temperatures plummeted to -14C this week -and lows of -9C are expected again.
The drop in temperatures has been caused by a blast of Arctic air sweeping the country.
Temperatures will remain below zero on Friday morning as the cold snap is expected to end this weekend.
Met Office warns of weekend washout as snow melts cause flooding
As temperatures become milder, yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued for all of the UK except for Shetland and south east England, including London.
Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “Rainfall totals are really expected to build up, and with some snow melt it means we could see some flooding issues.”
A yellow weather warning has also been put in place for wind in regions of Scotland as severe and potentially gale force winds are expected to cause severe disruption to travel and utilities.
The warning runs for 24 hours from 6am on Sunday, and the Met Office warned winds of up to 70mph could hit exposed coasts, with up to 60mph inland.
Met Office reveals when cold snap will end as temperatures to hit 15C in days
After days of bitterly cold temperatures, the Met Office has revealed when the UK’s prolonged cold snap will finally come to an end.
On Wednesday night, huge swathes of the UK experienced the coldest nights of winter so far as temperatures plummeted to -14C - and lows of -9C are expected again on Thursday night. The drop in temperatures has been caused by a blast of Arctic air sweeping the country.
However, the Met Office has reported that temperatures could be turning milder as the weekend approaches reaching up to 12C on Sunday, with London getting as warm as 15C on Tuesday.
As the snow melts, flooding is expected over the weekend along with severe winds
Covid and norovirus hospital admissions soar as NHS leaders issue cold weather warning
The Independent’s health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports:
The number of patients in hospital with Covid and norovirus has soared as the NHS is put under increasing pressure from winter illnesses.
New figures show an average of 452 patients were on the wards with the diarrhoea and vomiting bug last week – up 20 per cent from two weeks ago and a third higher than this time last year.
On Covid, the number of patients taking up hospital beds is up by 22 per cent – to 3,949 a day – compared to last month. This is still lower than last year when figures reached more than 6,000 a day.
Top medic warns ’challenging winter’ could drive surge in people needing care
