Met Office warns Storm Babet could cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption in the UK
Storm Babet: Amber alert issued as strong winds and heavy rain expected to hit UK
The UK and Ireland are bracing for the arrival of Storm Babet, which is expected to bring disruptive rain and a “significant flood risk”.
Rain warnings for every county in the Republic of Ireland were in place overnight, having come into effect at various stages on Tuesday.
Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.
Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, is the second named storm of the season and will continue to impact Britain until Saturday, the Met Office said.
The storm will first bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland through this afternoon and into Thursday morning and then track northwards. It is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption in the UK.
Higher ground to the east could see up to 100mm of rain, close to what is expected during the whole month of October.
'A disruptive period of weather is on the way'
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon says this week is going to be "a disruptive period" for the UK and Ireland.
"There's some high totals (of rain) which have the potential to disrupt travel plans... (there's) the possibility of power cuts, as well as the obvious risk of flooding.
"As you look at Wednesday, the first pulse of rain is looking to particularly influence Northern Ireland, Wales and the south-west of England, and into Thursday.
"But as you move from Thursday and into the week, that shift very much focuses more towards central and eastern Scotland, but also some central and eastern areas of England as well."
Satellite image shows Storm Babet churning towards Ireland and the UK
Amber weather warning for Scotland as it braces for month's worth of rain
The Met Office has upgraded a weather warning for rain in eastern Scotland to amber, as some areas could see more than a month's worth of rain in a few days.
The warning is in place from 6am on Thursday to 6pm on Friday.
Separate yellow warnings are in place for Northern Ireland from 2pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday, and across vast swathes of Scotland and northern and eastern England from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Saturday.
Forecasters have warned of dangerous driving conditions and "fast-flowing and deep floodwater" that could pose a danger to life.
As much as 150 to 200mm of rain could fall on central and eastern areas of Scotland, including in communities badly hit at the start of October by weather so bad it was compared to the Beast from the East in 2018.
Scotland typically receives around 168mm of rainfall in October but the country will receive more than this amount in the span of a few days.
Parts of England can expect more than 100mm of rainfall during the week, with some isolated areas facing up to 150mm.
UK and Ireland under weather warnings
The UK Met Office and Irish forecasting agency Met Eireann have issued a range of warnings due to the arrival of the storm.
Storm Babet will first bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland through this afternoon and into Thursday morning.
Rain warnings for every county in the Republic of Ireland were in place overnight, having come into effect at various stages yesterday.
A Status Orange rain warning is in place along Ireland's southern coast for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
That warning is due to the risk of flooding, dangerous road conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide amid heavy rain and strong gusts.
The advisory is due to expire at 1pm, with the Status Yellow rain warning for the rest of the country ending between 6pm-8pm.
As Storm Babet tracks north-east, however, it will also batter the UK with heavy rain and high winds.
Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.
The Met Office said people in the region can expect spray and flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures for the duration of the yellow warning for rain, which comes into effect at 2pm and expires at 10am on Thursday.
