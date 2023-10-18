✕ Close Storm Babet: Amber alert issued as strong winds and heavy rain expected to hit UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK and Ireland are bracing for the arrival of Storm Babet, which is expected to bring disruptive rain and a “significant flood risk”.

Rain warnings for every county in the Republic of Ireland were in place overnight, having come into effect at various stages on Tuesday.

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, is the second named storm of the season and will continue to impact Britain until Saturday, the Met Office said.

The storm will first bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland through this afternoon and into Thursday morning and then track northwards. It is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption in the UK.

Higher ground to the east could see up to 100mm of rain, close to what is expected during the whole month of October.