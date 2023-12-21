Christmas travel warning as Storm Pia to batter UK with 80mph winds - live
A weather warning set to come into place at midnight tonight says travel disruption ahead of Christmas is likely
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds are expected to bring travel chaos in the run-up to Christmas.
Gales are expected to reach up to 80mph in some areas, with all of Scotland and large swathes of England set to be affected from midnight tonight until Thursday evening.
The warning comes with a caution for Brits heading home for Christmas ahead of the weekend, saying that they should expect travel disruptions on roads and train services.
Network Rail have cancelled several services in Scotland on Thursday morning as staff check the lines for debris and damage.
It comes as it is revealed there is “high degree of confidence” that the UK will see snow over the Christmas period.
“We can say with a high degree of confidence it will be a white Christmas this year,” Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge told The Independent.
“However that does not mean we will see blankets of snow. It is more likely we will see snow in higher parts of the UK like the North Pennines or Scottish Highlands.”
New Year’s forecast
As it’s revealed that some parts of the UK will see a white Christmas, the Met Office has also shared what New Year’s celebrations may look like for Brits.
Looking towards the New Year, the forecasters said that weather looks to remain unsettled with low pressure bringing breezy and wet conditions for many, but there will be some drier and brighter interludes.
In terms of winter snow, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “Beyond Christmas Day further rain or showers and strong winds are likely for many, and again any sleet and snow will be mainly over the hills of Scotland, as is often the case in December.”
Where will be hit the worst?
Storm Pia is due to impact the UK’s weather from midnight tonight - but where will be hit the worst?
The storm was named by the Danish Met Office and will likely impact Denmark more than the UK.
In Britain, the north of Scotland is expected to be hit the worst with wind speeds of up to 80mph. Meanwhile, 45-55mph wind gusts will hit elsewhere in Northern Ireland, Scotland, North Wales and England north of Birmingham as well as the top half of East Anglia.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times, mainly across the far north of Scotland. There’s a chance this low pressure will continue to exert its influence into Friday, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast.
“This system has been named Storm Pia by the Danish Met Service, with the system likely to have more severe impacts in Denmark.”
UK weather: Met Office reveals where will see White Christmas this year
Forecasters say it is highly likely the UK will see a white Christmas this year - in certain areas at least.
With millions planning their Christmas getaway, Britons will be keen to know whether ice and snow will be on the cards when they hit the roads and railways towards the end of the week. The Met Office said it had a “high degree of confidence” there would be snowfall over the festive period.
However, the forecaster stressed this does not necessarily mean the country will be covered in blankets of the white stuff and has urged people not to get their hopes up for a “picture perfect white landscape”.
Met Office reveals where in the UK will see White Christmas this year
Forecaster says there is “high degree of confidence” snow will hit parts of Britain in time for the festive period
UK weather forecast
This Evening and Tonight:
Dry with clear spells across the south and east. Elsewhere remaining cloudy with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavier bursts pushing south across Scotland followed by clear spells and showers. Widely windy with gales developing, strongest in the north.
Thursday:
Wet and windy on Thursday, particularly across northern areas where gales or severe gales are likely. Showers across the north, these increasingly wintry over the mountains of Scotland later.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday:
Remaining unsettled in the run up to Christmas with further rain. Generally mild, but turning colder in the north from Sunday with some wintriness possible over the high ground.
What is causing the wet and windy weather in UK
A deep area of low pressure will expected to move to the north of the UK over the Norwegian Sea through tonight and into tomorrow.
This area will bring very strong winds and heavy showers to a large portion of the UK, with a yellow warning covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and the north of Wales.
“From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK,” Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said.
“We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50-60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.”
“Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times.”
Weather warning triggered in UK
The Met Office’s yellow weather warning has come into place in the UK as Storm Pia wrecks havoc ahead of Christmas.
The warning was triggered at midnight on Wednesday and is expected to remain in place until 9pm on Thursday. Extreme weather will affect all areas of the UK north of Birmingham as well as the east coast above Norwich.
Here is what to expect:
- Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
- Some short term loss of power and other services
- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges
Christmas weather forecast
As Storm Pia is set to batter the UK less than a week before the big day, there are still some uncertainties in the details of the forecast for Christmas Day.
Met Office Meteorologist Alex Burkill said there is “reasonable chance” that the UK will see a white Christmas this year. However, by the Met Office’s definition this means just one flake of snow falling in any part of the UK.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, explained: “Christmas Day looks like being fairly unsettled in northern and western areas.
Any showers in the north could be wintry with hail and thunder, but even here, any snow will be mainly on high ground.
“The south of the country will see the best of the drier and brighter conditions. While temperatures will be near normal for the time of year it will be a windy day for many meaning it will feel colder.”
Storm Pia could disrupt Christmas travel plans with high winds across the UK
The Met Office has issued a weather warning as high winds were forecast to batter the northern half of the UK on Thursday, bringing the potential for travel disruption in the run-up to Christmas.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from midnight to 9pm on Thursday, meaning travel disruption is likely, power cuts are possible, high-sided vehicles could be affected on exposed roads and coastal routes could be sprayed by high waves.
Read the full article below:
Storm Pia could disrupt Christmas travel plans with high winds across the UK
The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland, Scotland, North Wales and northern England on Thursday.
Mapped: When and where Storm Pia will hit
Road and rail journeys are expected to be disrupted in the run-up to Christmas and homes may be hit by power cuts as high winds batter the north of the UK on Thursday.
My colleague Jane Dalton has mapped out which areas will be most affected and when:
Map: When and where storms will hit the UK as Met Office issue weather warning
Householders could suffer power cuts, says Met Office, as swathe of UK north of Birmingham warned to batten down hatches
Over 200 flights cancelled in Denmark
Over 200 flights have been cancelled from Schiphol Airport in Denmark in anticipation of strong winds brought by Storm Pia.
Denmark is expected to be hit worst by the incoming storm, with the UK feeling the affects from afar.
Airlines operating at Schiphol Airport have already cancelled 208 flights on Thursday.
“Travellers should take delays and cancellations throughout the day into account. This applies to both departing and arriving flights,” Schiphol said in a statement.
Disruption to travel is also expected over in the UK - with trains in Scotland already being cancelled tomorrow morning as Network Rail anticipates debris to have blown onto tracks overnight.
