Christmas travel warning as Storm Pia to batter UK with 80mph winds - live

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds are expected to bring travel chaos in the run-up to Christmas.

Gales are expected to reach up to 80mph in some areas, with all of Scotland and large swathes of England set to be affected from midnight tonight until Thursday evening.

The warning comes with a caution for Brits heading home for Christmas ahead of the weekend, saying that they should expect travel disruptions on roads and train services.

Network Rail have cancelled several services in Scotland on Thursday morning as staff check the lines for debris and damage.

It comes as it is revealed there is “high degree of confidence” that the UK will see snow over the Christmas period.

“We can say with a high degree of confidence it will be a white Christmas this year,” Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge told The Independent.

“However that does not mean we will see blankets of snow. It is more likely we will see snow in higher parts of the UK like the North Pennines or Scottish Highlands.”