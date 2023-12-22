✕ Close Storm Pia: 80mph winds batter Britain with 'do not travel' warnings issued

Storm Pia has unleashed Christmas travel chaos as two major train line closures caused mass cancellations across the UK and flights were grounded due to high winds, while a sudden French strike also forced the Eurotunnel to close.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds brought trees down on top of cars and closed rail lines.

There were chaotic scenes at Euston as damage to overhead wires between Watford and Milton Keynes disrupted the London-Manchester rail line, while a fallen tree near Doncaster also impacted the line to Edinburgh.

Network Rail also cancelled several services in Scotland on Thursday morning as staff checked the lines for debris and damage.

Meanwhile, British Airways has grounded two dozen domestic and European flights to and from London Heathrow, including multiple links to and from Amsterdam, while a sudden strike by French staff forced the Eurotunnel to close.

Gales reached 80mph in some areas, including 115mph in the Cairngorms, with all of Scotland and large swathes of England affected.