Christmas travel updates: Severe disruption amid Channel Tunnel strike and Storm Pia warnings
High winds wreak travel havoc upon Christmas plans as 115mph gusts batter Britain
Storm Pia has unleashed Christmas travel chaos as two major train line closures caused mass cancellations across the UK and flights were grounded due to high winds, while a sudden French strike also forced the Eurotunnel to close.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds brought trees down on top of cars and closed rail lines.
There were chaotic scenes at Euston as damage to overhead wires between Watford and Milton Keynes disrupted the London-Manchester rail line, while a fallen tree near Doncaster also impacted the line to Edinburgh.
Network Rail also cancelled several services in Scotland on Thursday morning as staff checked the lines for debris and damage.
Meanwhile, British Airways has grounded two dozen domestic and European flights to and from London Heathrow, including multiple links to and from Amsterdam, while a sudden strike by French staff forced the Eurotunnel to close.
Gales reached 80mph in some areas, including 115mph in the Cairngorms, with all of Scotland and large swathes of England affected.
Max wind speeds of 80mph recorded away from mountainous sites
Away from mountainous sites, the top wind speeds recorded by the Met Office today were all around the 80mph mark, in Scotland and northern England.
Storm Pia to wreak more severe impact on mainland Europe, forecasters say
Storm Pia, which was named by the Danish Met Institute, is gradually moving towards mainland Europe where its impacts are expected to be more severe, the Met Office said in a statement.
The winds are due to ease for many across the UK on Thursday afternoon with wet weather likely to persist in western areas.
Government urged to be ‘ambitious’ on new UK wind farms after record set in Storm Pia
The government has been urged to be “ambitious” in seeking new wind farms for the UK after turbines generated a record amount of energy during Storm Pia today.
Dan McGrail, the chief executive of trade body RenewableUK urged ministers to set their sights high when trying to get renewable energy providers to bid in next year’s auction to build new wind farms.
“Setting a new wind energy record is a great achievement to celebrate during this festive period,” he said. “Wind power is taking centre stage in our modern clean energy mix, strengthening our energy security and keeping Britain powered up at the coldest, darkest time of the year.
“In the new year, the renewable energy industry will be working closely with the Government to ensure that we maximise investment in new projects, most critically through the next auction for new clean energy projects, to lower everyone’s energy bills and get us to net zero as fast as possible.
“We’re calling for ministers to be ambitious when they set out new parameters in March for next summer’s auction, which we hope will secure a record amount of new renewable energy capacity and boost jobs in the sector.”
UK wind farms generate record amount of electricity in Storm Pia
The UK’s wind turbines generated a record amount of electricity on Thursday morning, with 21.8 gigawatts in half an hour, supplying 56 per cent of all the power used from the grid.
It beats the previous 21.6 GW record which was set in January this year.
The highest ever proportion of electricity generated by wind power was 69 per cent in November this year.
Power to be restored to all households tonight, operator says
Northern Powergrid, one of the electricity network operators represented by ENA, said it had restored power to more than 45,000 customers across the North East, Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire by Thursday evening – around 96 per cent of customers impacted by Storm Pia.
Louise Lowes, director of customer service, said: “We expect all customers affected by Storm Pia to be back on supply tonight.”
‘Another windy day for all’ on Friday, Met Office says
It will be “another windy day for all” tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.
The national forecaster expects “a cloudy and damp start for many”, with snow showers and icy stretches over hills in the far northeast of Scotland.
Nearly 90,000 households hit by power cuts this morning
Nearly 90,000 households lots power in storm-related outages this morning, according to Britain’s electricity network operator’s association.
A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association (ENA), which represents Britain’s electricity network operators, said at 2pm that 80 per cent of customers affected by storm-related power cuts this morning had been reconnected, with around 17,900 customers still without power.
Cruise ship suffers power failure during North Sea storm
The Norwegian cruise ship Maud lost manoeuvrability due to a power failure late on Thursday during a storm in the North Sea as it was sailing from Norway to England, the Danish Joint Operations Centre has said.
The 266 passengers and 131 crew members were safe, it said.
